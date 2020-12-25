Troopers stop wrong-way driver who was heavily intoxicated, tried to hide from authorities

A Reading man was stopped after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 while “heavily intoxicated” early Friday, State Police said.
Shortly after midnight, troopers observed the wrong-way driver on I-93 southbound near Exit 40 in Wilmington, State Police said in a statement. Troopers drove parallel to the car on the other side of the highway and put down stop sticks in Medford.
The driver, later identified as a 36-year-old Reading man, struck the sticks with all four tires, the statement said. His name as not immediately released because he is being summonsed and not arrested.
The man continued driving southbound with deflated tires into Leverett Circle and “tried to hide” from troopers in the Massachusetts General Hospital parking area, State Police said. Troopers searched the area and found the man, who was heavily intoxicated.
He was brought to Tufts Medical Center for a medical evaluation, the statement said.
The man was summonsed to face charges of operating under the influence of liquor and multiple other driving offenses, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the man was arrested by troopers. He is being summonsed.
