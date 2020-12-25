Troopers stop wrong-way driver who was heavily intoxicated, tried to hide from authorities

A Reading man was stopped after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 while “heavily intoxicated” early Friday, State Police said.

Shortly after midnight, troopers observed the wrong-way driver on I-93 southbound near Exit 40 in Wilmington, State Police said in a statement. Troopers drove parallel to the car on the other side of the highway and put down stop sticks in Medford.

The driver, later identified as a 36-year-old Reading man, struck the sticks with all four tires, the statement said. His name as not immediately released because he is being summonsed and not arrested.