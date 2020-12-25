Two N.H. men stabbed Christmas morning, one suffers life-threatening injuries

Upon arrival, responders found an unconscious 27-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire, who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. Another victim, a 28-year-old man from New Ipswich, New Hampshire, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of two people stabbed at a residence on Old County Road, according to a statement from Pelham police.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two people repeatedly in Pelham, New Hampshire, early Friday, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, police said.

Both men were brought to Lowell General Hospital, the statement said. The Litchfield man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was later brought to Tufts Medical Center. The New Ipswich man suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a gathering had taken place outside the residence when Joseph Schulte, of Nashua, New Hampshire, arrived, police said. Schulte began “exchanging words” with the New Ipswich man, and the situation “quickly escalated into a physical altercation.”

The New Ipswich man suffered a deep laceration to the forehead and serious facial injuries, the statement said. The Litchfield man, who attempted to stop the fight, was repeatedly stabbed.

Schulte fled the scene and was later found by officers at a residence in Nashua, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Schulte is facing two counts of first degree assault, the statement said.

Pelham police are investigating the stabbing.

