Vermont’s historic Rockingham clock tower is expected to get brighter

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — The historic Rockingham Town Hall clock tower in the village of Bellows Falls is expected to get brighter.
The lighting of some of the four faces of the 1926 clock tower is fading, Town Manager Scott Pickup said. Work is expected to start in early January to make the town clock more visible, he said, according to the Bennington Banner.
“It’s not as bright as it should be,” Pickup said. “The face of the clock has issues.”
At least one side of the clock tower is not very well illuminated now, he said. The town is looking at options and it appears that the fix is expected to cost up to $20,000, he said. The clock's mechanics work fine, including the clock chimes, he said.
Pickup said he was working with the town’s historic preservation coordinator. If the faces of the clock tower must be removed to be repaired, the work would be postponed until spring, he said.