Wind and rain are expected to continue on Christmas Day

Humidity levels are also quite high and it feels like a spring morning. The wind has been strong, but as of an hour after sunrise we still have not reached the strongest wind potential and this is some good news.

Heavy rain arrived overnight and many areas have seen well over an inch of water. The rain came down hard enough that we actually have water on our floor through the roof. That is now something I’ll have to deal with in the coming days. Sump pumps are humming across the area this morning as the groundwater continues to rise.

The highest winds in the forecast have just not made it to the ground. There have been gusts into the 50s on Blue Hill, but that strong wind has not as of yet materialized closer to sea level. Many of the computer models have over-forecast the maximum wind by about 10 mph and this can make a large difference in the number of us put into the dark by power outages.

Wind gusts will be over 50 miles per hour at times through the morning. Weather Bell (Custom credit)

The strongest winds will be over by noon with just some briefly gusty conditions during the afternoon. This doesn’t mean there couldn’t be more power outages, but I think that by the time we get to that part of the day if there are going to be outages, most would have happened.

There’s still more rain to come and that will be part of the forecast until a couple of hours after sunset.

Rainfall will not end until after sunset on Christmas night. Weather Bell (Custom credit)

There will be street flooding and perhaps some small stream issues, but rainfall from this storm won’t be enough to create any major issues. Temperatures will continue in the low 60s this morning but then fall back through the 50s this afternoon. That high humidity will also disappear as dew points fall to more seasonable levels in the twenties.

The rest of the weekend looks dry and seasonably cold with temperatures mainly in the 30s. It will be breezy Saturday, although nothing like we’re seeing today and then even less wind for Sunday.

Temperatures will be much colder Saturday. NOAA (Custom credit)

Monday looks mild before another shot of colder air moves in for the middle of next week. As of now, I don’t see any more snow or storms for the rest of 2020.



