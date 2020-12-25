New coronavirus restrictions take effect Saturday

Baker announced the new restrictions after a post-Thanksgiving swell of new cases. Officials fear the Christmas and New Year holidays will only make things worse.

The restrictions, announced last week by Governor Charlie Baker, will remain in effect for at least two weeks.

New state restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 are set to take effect Saturday, including tighter limits on indoor dining as well as indoor and outdoor gatherings.

On Thursday alone, the state reported 5,655 new confirmed cases and 76 deaths. Daily totals from Christmas Day will be reported on Saturday.

The new restrictions reduce occupancy in certain businesses to 25 percent. In addition, indoor gatherings will now be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25.

The restrictions come after the mayors of Boston, Brockton, Lynn, Newton, and Somerville two weeks ago rolled back restrictions to a more restrictive level. That move temporarily closed a number of businesses, including indoor gyms, movie theaters, aquariums, and indoor event spaces, though those venues remain open in most other communities in the state.

Also on Saturday, hospitals in the state will have to postpone or cancel all elective surgeries, in an attempt to keep beds open for COVID-19 patients, state officials have said.

These are the businesses subjected to the 25 percent capacity limit, according to the state:

Restaurants (based on permitted seating capacity)

Close-contact personal services, which in previous state guidance has included hair salons and barber shops, hair removal services, skin care services, nail care services, makeup application services, tanning salons, and tattoo, piercing, and body art services

Outdoor theaters and performance venues

Casinos

Office spaces

Places of worship

Retail businesses

Driving and flight schools

Indoor golf facilities

Libraries

Lodging (for common areas)

Arcades and indoor recreation businesses

Fitness centers and health clubs, which the state said under its Phase 3, Step 1 guidance includes cardio, weight, and locker rooms in facilities, yoga, barre, cross-fit, spin, and general fitness studios, indoor common areas, indoor swimming pools, and indoor racket and courts and gyms

Museums, cultural facilities and guided tours

