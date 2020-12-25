Grocery stories take a lighter turn

As the dedicated grocery shopper in my family, I have read with interest Mary Ann D’Urso’s columns documenting her experience of being transformed “from a grocery clerk to a front-line worker.” Her tales echoed the stories of many, with feelings of helplessness and struggle to questioning what was wrong with humanity.

That is why I was delighted to read her latest installment of “The Grocery Stories” (”Quantum physics kindness,” Opinion, Dec. 22) and find that positivity and appreciation have begun to come to light at the store where she works. It brought to mind my favorite quote from Henry David Thoreau: “To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts.” I wish D’Urso well and hope that in 2021, we can all make that an aspiration.