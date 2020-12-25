People are lining up to revamp our voting system

Now that this year’s presidential election is finally over (we hope), the 2021 Congress must begin the process of removing the Electoral College from our Constitution ( ”The system worked — this time,” Editorial, Dec. 18). Forget all the technical arguments for and against this antiquated system; the real problem is that it has reduced the importance of the presidential election to the voters in fewer than 10 so-called battleground states, while those in the other 40 or so are relegated to the sidelines. A prime example was how in 2016, more than 4.4 million Trump voters in California and more than 3.8 million Clinton voters in Texas were rendered irrelevant.

The authors of the Constitution thought the Electoral College would make the selection of the president a truly national enterprise. Ironically, over time, just the opposite has occurred. I say it’s time the “originalists” woke up and faced reality. An election based solely on the popular vote would make everyone’s vote count equally.

Sam Kafrissen

Arlington





There are pitfalls to National Popular Vote scheme

The Globe editorial encourages other states to join Massachusetts in the National Popular Vote Compact as a “work-around” of the Electoral College. I share the general frustration with the Electoral College, and as a lifelong Democrat, I was crushed when Al Gore, in 2000, and Hillary Clinton, in 2016, were deprived of their popular vote “victories.” However, there are important potential problems with the National Popular Vote scheme.

First, the attempt to get around the Electoral College may be unconstitutional, and a final Supreme Court decision on its constitutionality could delay the result of a presidential election for weeks, if not longer. After the Supreme Court’s decision in Chiafalo v. Washington in July, there is a strong argument that electors are required to support the winner of their state’s popular vote, and the “national vote” system probably violates that sensible view.

In addition, if the national popular vote appears to be very close, it would behoove supporters of both parties to challenge the vote count in every precinct in order to enhance the national totals for their candidate. The court systems would be overwhelmed, and it is unclear how an “official” national popular vote total would ever be determined. We saw this year that this happens even when the vote is not close.

A better approach (assuming a constitutional amendment is unlikely) is to follow the lead of some states, including Maine, where the electoral votes are awarded, at least in part, by congressional districts. This would encourage more nationally focused campaigns and avoid the problem of so-called safe states being virtually ignored.

Bill Cotter

Concord

The writer is president emeritus and professor emeritus of constitutional law at Colby College and currently teaches courses on the Supreme Court.





Good intentions can go awry

I commend The Boston Globe for advocating reforms to address the many shortcomings of the Electoral College. But the suggested remedy may do more harm than good.

Good intentions can go awry. For example, post-Watergate reforms unintentionally contributed to today’s obscene big-money political system. So, while I support electing our president by popular vote, the Globe endorses a process — the National Popular Vote Compact — that would further polarize our politics; has significant constitutional hurdles to clear; and, if implemented, would create one national election with 50 sets of state election laws. Never mind the fact that states can also leave the compact, and presidential elections would revert to the Electoral College system until enough states rejoined, thus creating even more instability in our fragile political system.

Maybe the compact needs to be better thought out.

Kevin Bowe

West Newbury

The writer has produced a short documentary on reforming the Electoral College, “Solving the Chaos Conundrum of the Electoral College.”