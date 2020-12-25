The White House has a gift shop?

“People are asking for everything. West Wing tours, visits to the gift shop, meals, final photos in the White House for their Christmas cards.”

Two, actually.

The nonprofit White House Historical Association operates the above-mentioned store in the East Wing, where visitors assemble for official tours. Jackie Kennedy created the association in 1961 to “educate the public about the White House and its history,” according to its Internal Revenue Service tax filing. The association operates two other brick-and-mortar stores, in addition to an online boutique.

The fare looks pretty staid: Brooks Brothers neckties for him; a White House tea towel for her. When it comes to tea towels, my family will be receiving the official Emma Goldman tea towel from Britain’s Radical Tea Towel Co. The towel comes with a famous quote from Goldman, who became a famous anarchist after peddling ice cream in downtown Worcester: “If I can’t dance, I don’t want to be a part of your revolution.” Dishwashing will never be the same.

If you are at the gift site, don’t neglect the UBOWHCO: This year’s Utterly Banal Official White House Christmas Ornament features a portrait of a pensive John F. Kennedy by the late Aaron Shikler.

Things are a little punchier over at WhiteHouseGiftShop.com, a private enterprise that once had a White House connection, according to its website. What started as a fund-raising effort to benefit the White House Police, the forerunners of the Secret Service, is now a Lancaster, Pa.-based company that “actively supports Law Enforcement Agencies or Departments by directly funding advanced firearms training programs.”

The store, which claims to be the “only official original White House Gift Shop in history,” attracted some serious ridicule in May 2018, when it hawked a President Trump-Kim Jong Un commemorative coin as its “deal of the day,” only to see the prospective summit canceled. The US-Korean Singapore summit did take place in June, and the coin, “seen in worldwide news,” is still available for $100.

It’s hard not to detect a pro-Trump vibe in such tchotchkes as the “limited edition” “Be Bold, Face Fear, Think Big” coin celebrating the “genius level thinking & proven successes of President Donald J. Trump.” Business is business, however, so the website has already struck a coin commemorating the inauguration of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, available for preorder.

Lest anyone question their bipartisan credentials, WhiteHouseGiftShop.com is flogging Obama merch, too. What child couldn’t bond with a “huggable and sweet” Bo the Portuguese water dog plush toy? Only $19.95! My request for comment from these merchants was ignored.

For comparison, nothing can match the frenzied hucksterism of Donald Trump’s online store, where I bought a T-shirt stenciled with his famous “Complete and total EXONERATION” tweet last spring. It goes without saying that I’ve never worn this garment, since COVID-19 regulations have basically restricted my outings to the Trump-loathing Bay State. It would be like flaunting a fox stole at a PETA convention.

Trump’s MAGA-manic website still sells gift items like the oddball “Official Trump-Pence Dog Collar” for $15. The far more tasteful Trump Organization retail website (“Welcome to the World of Trump!”) is offering a Trump pillowcase set, a zippered Camo clutch, and a “Trump LA Divot Tool & Ballmarker Set.” Act now, etc.

As for me, I’m restricting my holiday purchases to insurrectionary tea towels and limited edition signed prints from Danny Trejo’s legendary taco store/website in Los Angeles. But you don’t have to. Best wishes for what promises to be a happier New Year.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.