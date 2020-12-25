Why ‘War and Peace’ is my book of the year

Part of what has been so stressful in 2020 is the frantic haste to make sense of current events. Pundits slug it out with other pundits. Polling numbers are reported with conviction, then turn out to be wrong, and then are succeeded by new polling numbers that purport to explain what was faulty in the previous polling. Here’s a gif that sums it up perfectly. Here’s one that sums it up better. Here’s how it started, here’s how it’s going. Here’s how we find meaning.

A couple of months ago, during a bout of 4 a.m. pandemic-and-election-anxiety insomnia, I pulled “War and Peace” down from the shelf. I had read and loved Leo Tolstoy’s monumental novel years before, and now I was turning to it again looking for escape, diversion: something fat to get lost in and stay lost in. It turned out to be the perfect book — not only a novel for the ages, but a novel for this particular unsettled and unsettling time.

“War and Peace” is about as far away from instant analysis as you can get. Writing during the 1860s, Tolstoy set his story in the years between 1805 and 1820, when Russia was swept up in the Napoleonic wars and their aftermath. He was not only writing a historical novel; he was also writing about history itself, looking back from a distance of several decades at what he described as “a period whose scent and sound are still perceptible to us, but remote enough for us to contemplate it unemotionally.” History requires perspective. Tolstoy’s characters are living through historic events — but they can’t understand what they are in the middle of, precisely because they are in the middle of it.

Yet even though the novel’s canvas is enormous, Tolstoy tells the story by focusing in at an almost microscopic level of detail on the characters and their interactions and perceptions. Nothing goes as planned; nothing happens the way they imagined it would. This is true in the drawing room as well as on the battlefield. It’s a book about confusion, rendered with utter precision.

Here, for instance, is young Nikolay Rostov, who has joined the army dreaming of valor and military glory, riding into his first battle. Suddenly his horse is shot beneath him and there are men running toward him: “Who are they? Can they be running to me? To kill me, me, whom everyone’s so fond of?” He snatches up his pistol, but instead of firing it he throws it wildly at the approaching French soldiers and runs away. His incredulity and panic are startling and completely believable.

Or here is Natasha Rostova, meeting for the first time Princess Marya, her fiancé's sister. This occurs about halfway through the book, so we have gotten to know both of these women pretty well by now. They ought to like each other; we want them to like each other; and, disastrously, they don’t. Natasha is inhibited by the presence of the French governess in the room; Marya interprets her shyness as hauteur and responds coldly. It’s an exquisitely painful scene to read, because we can see what they can’t: that they are hurting each other through a series of misunderstandings, that neither’s behavior reflects her real self; and yet each is acting uncharacteristically in a way that is somehow true and peculiar to her character.

The object of history may be, in Tolstoy’s words, “the self-knowledge of nations and humanity,” but reading “War and Peace” right now is a reminder that history is made up of unpredictable bits and pieces, and that real understanding — of ourselves, of one another, of events that buffet us in our daily lives, and of the larger currents of history — can come only with time.

Or, to put it another way, here is the instant analysis offered by the Russian writer Ivan Turgenev when the first installment of “War and Peace” was published in February 1865.

“Bad, boring, and a failure.”

