Duke women’s basketball decides to end 2020-21 season because of pandemic

The Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The men’s team planned to keep playing. “The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs & government relations and chief communications officer for Duke. “We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts.” The women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, North Carolina State, and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils are the first Power Five team to drop out after starting this season. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November before the basketball season started. New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July after leaving the Boston Celtics, had said this month: “I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it.” That came a day after Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic. “I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we’re at,” Duke’s Hall of Fame coach said after a loss to Illinois Dec. 8. Krzyzewski cited the rise in COVID-19 cases as the basis of his argument. “People are saying the next six weeks are going to be the worst,” Krzyzewski said at the time. “To me, it’s already pretty bad. On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. By the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Should we not reassess that? See just what would be best?” The NCAA said earlier this month that it planned to play its tournament in a single geographical area with San Antonio being the top choice.

Wisconsin men make themselves at home

D’Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house. Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. It was Wisconsin’s highest scoring total against Michigan State since 1994. Michigan State had fans in the stands for the first time at Breslin Center this season, inviting family members from both teams to attend after the state allowed limited spectators at indoor sporting events. There were about 50 people in previously empty seats supporting the Spartans while the Trice family sat in its own area of the mostly empty arena. Trice’s parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandmother were among the fans. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when Travis played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15. “It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it’s a big deal,” he said. “I was able to have six tickets for myself and coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets.” Izzo acknowledged he didn’t recruit D’Mitrk Trice because he didn’t project him to development into one of the Big Ten’s top players. Trice is in his fifth year at Wisconsin, where he steadily improved enough to become a third-team, All-Big Ten player last year. The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games. To celebrate, players poured water on coach Greg Gard in the locker room. “Just really proud of the team,” Gard said. “They doused me with water, so I had to change my mask. I’ll have to change everything before we jump on the plane.” Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) led by 9 points early in the second half before struggling down the stretch at both ends of the court. Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result. “Disappointed to get a 9-point lead and you just don’t step on their throat,” Izzo said. Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn’t get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points and had seven turnovers.