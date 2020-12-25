Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be back in action Sunday

If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.

Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore.

The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones .

Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue.

Also questionable are the Giants’ leading tackler, linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle), and rookie defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee). Both were limited on Friday.

Fully practicing were tight end Evan Engram (calf) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle).

Ryan gets three years, $31 million from Giants

The Giants also gave versatile defensive back Logan Ryan a three-year, $31 million contract extension. The contract is worth $20 million in guaranteed money, according to reports. Ryan joined them in the offseason as a free agent and has been a standout on the rebuilt defense.

“I feel super grateful,” said Ryan, who played four seasons in New England when Giants coach Joe Judge was an assistant for the Patriots. Ryan has played in all 14 games with 13 starts, 10 at free safety. He’s second on the team with 81 tackles (58 solo) and has a sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed. He had a clinching interception in the Giants’ victory in Washington on Nov. 8.

“I really took a bet on myself waiting as long as I did and signing a one-year deal. I just wanted to prove to the fan base, the coaching staff and my teammates what type of player and leader I can be. And I honestly think I was proving it to myself as well. This year has been about a lot of belief. I always believed in myself and held my head high and worked out for me in the end, and it worked out for the team in the end. I think it was a perfect fit from the beginning.”

Chargers’ Bosa out Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury.

Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion.

The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Falcons’ Jones will miss third straight

The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion.

A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury.

Free safety Ricardo Allen is listed as questionable with a concussion. Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) are listed as questionable.

Russell Gage will start at the No. 2 receiver spot with Calvin Ridley again taking Jones’ spot at No. 1. Matt Hennessy will replace Mack, and Justin McCray will start in Carpenter’s spot.

Jones, the NFL’s active leader in 100-yard games with 58, needs another 100-yard game to tie Marvin Harrison for third place on the career list behind Jerry Rice (76) and Randy Moss (64).















