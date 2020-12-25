Kyrie Irving, Nets blow away Celtics

Point guard Kyrie Irving, playing his first game in Boston since leaving the team in the summer of 2018, had 37 points and 8 assists. Kevin Durant added 29 points. The Nets outscored the Celtics, 72-51, in the second half.

Then this Christmas game arrived, and the Nets were perhaps even more dominant, as they punished Boston during the second half and ultimately rolled to a 123-95 win.

One week ago the new-look Nets came to TD Garden for a preseason game and showed the Celtics why they will be an Eastern Conference force this year. But the game did not count, and the Celtics were hopeful that the result and the message would be different when it did.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum added 20 points on 9-for-22 shooting. The Celtics made just 37.8 percent of their shots overall.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics once again used a two-big starting lineup that featured Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson. It was slightly surprising this time because backup center Robert Williams was sidelined with an illness. Thompson was dominant for a stretch of the first quarter, pulling down four offensive rebounds in the third quarter. That work helped the Celtics from slipping into a bigger deficit during their 8 for 26 opening quarter. They had 12 first-half offensive rebounds as a team.

⋅ Tatum, who averaged 4.7 free throws per game last season and 7.2 in the playoffs, has yet to step to the foul line this year. He does not appear to be settling for jumpers too frequently, but this team if offensively challenged without Kemba Walker will need Tatum to draw contract and find his way to the line.

⋅ Boston’s transition defense suffered against Milwaukee, particularly with this bigger group on the floor. It was much better in the first half, when Brooklyn mustered just three fast-break points, but the Nets found a rhythm with their running game when they opened up a double-digit third-quarter lead.

⋅ Thompson and Theis dealt with first-half foul trouble, due to a similar play. Both were called for offensive fouls when they tried to seal the lane to open a path for a teammate to drive to the basket. Coach Brad Stevens was so frustrated by the call against Theis that he collected a technical foul two plays later when he continued to harp on it.

⋅ Tatum had a scoreless first quarter and then poured in 12 in the second, 3 of which came on a tough turnaround 3-pointer over Irving just before the shot clock expired. Tatum gave his old friend Irving a friendly butt tap as they ran downcourt, as if to say, ‘Good defense, but I got you.’

⋅ Thompson started the game on Durant, but Durant didn’t really look to exploit the matchup. The start of the third quarter was different. Durant scored 9 consecutive Brooklyn points over a two-minute stretch at the start of the third, all of them with Thompson as his defender. After a timeout, Smart took the assignment, but after Grant Williams switched onto him Durant drilled another 3, helping Brooklyn expand its lead to 81-73. After scoring 9 points on just 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, Durant poured in 16 on 6-of-7 shooting in the third quarter.

⋅ While Walker is out, the Celtics will be searching for offense when Tatum or Brown are on the bench. The Nets have no such issue with their two high-scoring stars, Durant and Irving. This Brooklyn offense will likely be the most potent in the Eastern Conference, and when Durant and Irving started the fourth quarter on the bench, Caris LeVert hit consecutive baskets and fired a pass to Landry Shamet for a 3-pointer, stretching Brooklyn’s lead to 95-79.

⋅ For the second game in a row, Semi Ojeleye came off the bench and had a productive stretch. In the first half he drew a pair of shooting fouls, threw down a one-handed slam after having his shot blocked by Jarrett Allen, and then drilled a corner 3-pointer. He’s provided a nice boost so far.

⋅ Backup point guard Jeff Teague will not shoot 100 percent from beyond the 3-point line as a Celtic, believe it or not. Teague, who has been 9 for 9, including the preseason, was off on a second-quarter try.

⋅ The Celtics held a moment of silence prior to the game for former guard and coach K.C. Jones, who died Friday morning due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach











