At Weston, swimmers are thankful to dive into season

As a COVID-19 precaution, swimmers aren’t allowed to yell or scream like they normally would at meets. Instead, the pool deck was filled with the sound of bells ringing, hands clapping, and feet stomping.

When Weston senior Jacey Hinton touched the wall after a relay in her team’s mock meet on Wednesday, her teammates, standing behind the block 6 feet apart, could not cheer.

As the self-proclaimed loudest person on the team, Hinton said that not being able to cheer for her fellow swimmers might be the hardest adjustment she’s had to make this season. On the other hand, she said, Weston’s hybrid learning model has made it easier for her to balance both club and high school practices.

Weston first-year coach Jim McLaughlin is running up to four practices per day to make sure that all of his 60 swimmers can make it into the pool in 18-person shifts. As a result, Hinton has much more flexibility to attend practice times that work with the schedule of her club team, Crimson Aquatics.

This season more than ever, swimming has become a way for Hinton and her teammates to find a departure from the realities of regular life. As a result, she has sought out as many practices as possible from each of her teams.

“One thing I’ve definitely noticed more than ever before is that athletes are happy to get into the pool and train,” said McLaughlin, a longtime assistant under Claude Valle, who has retired after a 13-year run as head coach, and nearly 40-plus years as a swimmer and coach with the program.

McLaughlin said. “Usually it takes a little encouragement to get them in the water. This year, they’re just getting right in as soon as practice starts, and they’re just thrilled to be there because it’s a little bit of an escape, it’s a little bit of normalcy and routine, and it makes the world feel a little bit normal again.”

Meets, however, are one aspect of high school swimming this winter that is far from normal.

Weston, a perennial power at the state level, will participate in remote meets in the Dual County League, meaning each team will be in its own home pool, and officials will determine the winner by comparing times. Swimmers will be racing against the clock, instead of against someone in the lane next to them.

“It’s really good practice to always be thinking about the kid in another pool that is trying to beat you, and you have to not let them beat you even though they might be far away,” Weston junior Nyle Linnard said. “It’s definitely good practice for the higher level meets, and it’s just something to always keep in the back of your mind that there’s always someone out there who’s trying to catch you even if you can’t directly see them.”

Linnard, who also competes for Charles River Aquatics, said that regardless of how different the season feels from years’ past, just having the ability to get out of the house and compete with his teams has made a hard year much more bearable.

“I’m really lucky that I have two separate pools that I can practice in and two different sets of practices, because in March, I was concerned if I’d be able to get in a pool at all this year,” Linnard said. “I feel really lucky that everybody’s been so accommodating, and that I’m able to swim as much as I have.”

Senior Jacey Hinton swims the butterfly at a recent Weston practice. John Wilcox

Weston junior Nyle Linnard works on his backstroke at practice. John Wilcox

Making a splash

▪ Both in-person and remote meets will be allowed for the winter season; in-person meets are restricted to dual meets. For in-person meets, both teams must review facility restrictions and safety protocols 48 hours prior to the meet. As expected, all participants will be required to wear a mask, and swimmers may only unmask when step onto the starting block. For remote meets, teams must compete on the same day or within a day of each other.

▪ As part of the modifications, diving events will be held first with a 10-minute water break added to the original time slot when diving events normally took place. Other notable modifications also sees the visiting team choose either lanes 1-3 or 4-6 as opposed to the traditional even/odd lanes and teams must sit and remain on the opposite sides of the pool.

▪ The Middlesex League voted to move indoor track, wrestling, and swimming and diving to the Fall 2 season. The league will continue with basketball, hockey, gymnastics, and skiing for the winter season. Fall 2 will start in February.

Correspondent Andrew Lin also contributed to this story.