Left my husband and fell in love with a woman at work

We keep spending time together. We are very comfortable around each other and I’m starting to fall in love. We spent a night together (no sex) and talked about a lot of things. She told me she thinks she can get past the age thing (I’m 35, she’s 55). A big hurdle for her is work. We are not in each other’s another chain of command, but it’s still scary. I told her one of us could always find another job. She says she wants to say yes, but that because I haven’t had any serious relationships with women, she’s afraid she’ll be stuck being “all in.” She said she needs time to process and think. I told her again, she can have all the time she needs. Meanwhile, I’m absolutely in love, but my brain and heart are preparing for the worst (her saying she can’t do this). What do I do? I can’t turn my brain off.

Q. My husband and I were together for 15 years. We had many issues; I’d been very unhappy. Meanwhile, I started having feelings for a woman I work with. I ignored them at first and told myself I needed to work on my marriage. And I did that. I stopped thinking of her that way and tried harder at home. But my husband was getting worse and worse. Not just with me, but with our children. I finally told him we needed to end things. As our breakup started to unfold, my co-worker was there for me. A true friend. It got to the point where I sat her down and told her how I felt about her. She was like, “Wow.” She said she knew there was a physical attraction there but didn’t think there were feelings involved. She told me she had a lot of thinking to do. I told her she had all the time she needed as I am still dealing with a lot with my divorce.

– HOPING

A. Don’t even try to turn your brain off. Just stay busy, deal with your divorce, and know that this woman’s next moves are out of your control. Remind yourself that you were going to leave your marriage anyway It just so happened that your co-worker was there and you developed feelings for her.

The most important thing to remember is that you have no idea what it would be like to be a in a serious romantic relationship with her. You don’t know what you’ll be missing if she declines your offer. All you can be sure about is that the feelings are strong, and that you hope she’s willing to take a chance on you. Please keep the whole thing in perspective.

If she says she’s willing to pursue this relationship, it can’t go from nothing to everything. You shouldn’t promise that you’re 100 percent in until you experience how the two of you work as partners. You’ll be starting over.

You deserve to enjoy the early stages of whatever comes next. The courtship part — getting to know someone — is nice.

Give her the space she needs, and if she asks for more information, remind her that you want to take this risk and try. Your intentions are good, and your heart is hopeful. That’s all she should need from you — right now, at least — if she wants you in her life.

– MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

Take it slow with the coworker infatuation. The feedback you are getting indicates it may not materialize. Back off. Clear your head. You have a lot in your plate regarding your family, your husband, and the adjustment for your kids. Not a good time to jump into a romantic relationship if you want it to last because if the drama. ITSYOUHONEY

You are 35. You were with your husband for 15 years. So you have no adult experience being single. Maybe you should work on that for a bit? JIM-IN-LITTLETON

I support this! JO-DEP

Slow your roll! You shouldn’t have to persuade someone to be with you, and it sounds like you keep making overtures to someone who needs time “to think about it.” You don’t have to have another relationship to jump into right away. Get yourself and your kids settled. Spend some time alone. Figure out whether you’re confusing this woman’s kindness and support with something else. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Focus on your divorce, and if your children aren’t yet adults, focus on them as well. this will give your paramour a chance to figure out whether she can take a chance with you. HARRISBSTONE

You barely mentioned the kids. Please realize that your innocent kids need to be taken into consideration before any final decisions are made. FLORIDACYNIC

Hopefully it will work out between you and this lady, but if it doesn’t, don’t despair ... new loves will come along. You have been soooo starved for love and affection for years. I’m sure this current crush seems very intense after all that deprivation. But you are young and free now, so the world is kind of your oyster. Basically, don’t put all your eggs in this mature-lady’s basket ... consider who else might be out there waiting for you. WINDCHYME

The gender of the object of your affection is irrelevant. The major point is you need to get through your divorce and settled before you should be making big life decisions. This woman understands that, and she knows you will be going through an emotionally volatile time over the next couple years. She does not want to be your crutch that gets tossed away once you don’t need to lean on her. Her caution is wise; the world is going to look a lot different to you in two years or longer if your divorce becomes protracted. HEYITHINK

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein's "Love Letters" podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts.












