Capacity limits, taking effect just after Christmas, scramble shoppers’ plans

While people rushed to stock up on food on the day after Christmas, the story was different at some of the state’s shopping malls and retail outlets that typically register a busy day for returns, exchanges, and gift card purchases.

The new limit requires most businesses in the state to allow only 25 percent customer capacity for at least two weeks , the lowest level since many businesses reopened this summer. That meant fewer shoppers could be let inside to buy groceries at the same time.

Customers lined up in the cold outside some Massachusetts supermarkets Saturday — the first day the state’s tough new capacity limit on businesses went into effect.

With the coronavirus keeping many in-person shoppers home even before the new capacity restrictions took effect, Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said he wasn’t surprised when he saw fewer cars in mall parking lots Saturday morning.

“Normally on the 26th, it would be a very, very busy day [for businesses],” Hurst said. “I think this time, the business is going to be returns by UPS or U.S. Mail.”

Online shopping has gone up by 33 to 35 percent this holiday season, Hurst said. While only about 26 percent of his organization’s members sold their products online last year, he said that number has jumped to more than 50 percent this holiday season.

“Traffic patterns in stores have been lower than what the occupancy levels have allowed this season,” Hurst said. “It’s been few and far in-between the experiences where people have had to stand in line, quite frankly.”

And while lines did form at stores like the Market Basket in Somerville, that wasn’t the case everywhere.

Still, Winthrop Marketplace, owner Marc Wallerce said he expects to see more shopping delays at his Winthrop grocery store in the coming weeks.

“It’s the day after Christmas,” he said. “People have so many leftovers that we didn’t think [the new capacity limit] would be a problem today, and it hasn’t been,” Wallerce said. “But it could get pretty tough. It’s cold outside... Hopefully, it doesn’t chase people away to go some place else.”

Shoppers had to wait outside the store several times last week, he said, and the market had to shut down on the day after Thanksgiving for two weeks because Wallerce, his manager, and several other employees had contracted COVID-19.

“It was really, really tough for us,” Wallerce said. “It’s also been a challenge getting product because of vendor shortages.”

But there has been a silver lining. Wallerce said he and his staff, who have all recovered from the virus, are seeing more customers cook food at home and, as a result, more business than usual this year.

“The ongoing support we’ve had from our community has been incredible,” he said.

Marian Klausner, owner of Shake the Tree gift store in Boston’s North End, has also seen more people trying to shop local this holiday season.

However, her storefront has less than a dozen square feet of space, and customers sometimes have to wait in line outside before they can shop.

“Many people didn’t wait in line or they said they would come back, and it was unclear if they came back or not,” Klausner said. “With very limited capacity in here, we had a noticeable reduction in sales. I very much expected that, sadly.”

Capacity limits have been a double-edged sword for businesses across the state. Klausner said they have helped keep her community safe, but many shops are losing sales they need to stay afloat.

“If it were [before] Christmas, I would be freaking out,” Klausner said about the latest capacity limit. “But January is typically our slowest month, so I do not anticipate for this to be a huge crisis for my business because we’re usually not super busy.”

Since January to March is the slowest season for most retailers, Hurst said some stores will close for that period to cut operating costs. That way, they will be able to open once COVID-19 cases in the state have decreased.

Hurst said he hasn’t heard his members complain about the new capacity restriction. For them, the real issue now is how the pandemic has impacted shoppers.

“Just the fact that people know that there are limitations, they’re still concerned, right or wrong, about safety. They are also getting into a habit of buying online and in different ways than they were a year ago,” Hurst said. “It’s a combination of those things.”

Wallerce said has mixed feelings about the new capacity limit. He said it could scare customers away, but at the same time, also help protect the people in his store.

“It’s only going to be for a few weeks,” Wallerce said. “If everybody does the right thing in those couple of weeks, we can get back to normal, if there is ever going to be a normal again, as soon as possible.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.