Jamaica Plain house fire leaves one resident with life-threatening injuries

A resident of a Jamaica Plain home was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 2-alarm fire broke out at the building early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
Officials responded to 24 Union Ave. at about 4 a.m. to find “heavy fire” in the home, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. No firefighters were injured.
The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damages, the department said.
The department tweeted at about 5 a.m. that the fire was knocked down, but firefighters would stay to chase hot spots.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
