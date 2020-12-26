Four teens throw bricks at 19 cars in Worcester, leaving man with ‘very serious’ injuries

The 16-year-old boy is also facing charges for unlawful carrying of a dangerous weapon — brass knuckles — and carrying a dangerous weapon when arrested, police said.

The teens — two boys aged 15 and 16 and two girls of the same ages — are each facing multiple charges, including one count of aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and 19 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, Worcester police said in a statement Saturday night.

Four teenagers were arrested in Worcester Saturday after they allegedly threw bricks into 19 cars, seriously injuring at least one man, police said.

Advertisement

Officers went to Plantation Street at about 3:50 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a brick, police said.

When they arrived, officers spoke with a 37-year-old man who was severely injured while driving eastbound on Plantation Street, police said.

“As he passed a red SUV, someone threw a brick at his vehicle,” the statement said. “It went through the windshield, struck the victim in the face, and caused very serious, permanent injuries.”

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers learned that the red sport utility vehicle was stolen and began to search for it, police said. As they did, “many other” calls came in reporting bricks being thrown by people inside a red SUV.

An officer saw the vehicle near Harrington Way and started to follow it, police said. The SUV then sped up and the officer pursued it to the area of Ashwood Street, where it stopped and the two boys fled on foot, police said.

The girls remained in the car, police said. Officers pursued the boys and arrested them in the area of Houghton Street, the department said.

Advertisement

All four teens will be arraigned in court, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.