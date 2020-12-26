As jobless benefit ends, Massachusetts recipients worry about their next steps

The lapse in benefits affects millions of Americans, and hundreds of thousands in Massachusetts. More than 370,000 pandemic unemployment assistance claims were filed in the week ending Dec. 19, according to data from the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development .

That was until Saturday, when the program hit its Dec. 26 endpoint with no law on the books to keep it running as President Trump refuses to sign Congress’s $900 billion pandemic relief bill.

Since losing her job in March, the few hundred dollars Amber Duarte receives weekly through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has been about the only income she can count on to support herself and her six children.

Advertisement

The benefit, part of the multi-trillion dollar pandemic aid package enacted by Congress last spring, extends benefits for the first time to gig workers, freelancers, and self-employed contractors.

Even if it is only a temporary lapse, Duarte and others who rely on the weekly payments are unsure what their next steps will be.

“I’m trying not to go into a panic and stay strong for my kids,” said Duarte, 34, in an interview Saturday afternoon. “There’s some food pantries, churches who might help us out a bit, but the future seems very unpredictable. It’s definitely a game-changer if this doesn’t go through.”

Duarte, who lives in Fitchburg, was about three months into her new job as a personal care assistant when she was let go. She has five children in remote learning, plus a 2-year-old. The weekly payments have been enough to help her get by, and now she’s counting on Congress and the president to keep that sliver of income available.

“Our fate is in their hands, and they’re not worrying about a check or food on the table,” she said. “We’re the ones paying the consequences.”

Advertisement

Elisha Hunt, 31, of Fall River left her job as a clean-room packager for Millstone Medical when her children’s school switched to remote learning earlier this fall. Hunt said she did not qualify for unemployment through other programs, so she filed a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim and began to receive payments.

The holiday season has been overwhelming, Hunt said, as she was left to decide between buying presents for her kids, ages 8 and 9, or getting enough food.

“I was crying behind closed doors so my kids wouldn’t see me,” she said. “They don’t understand what is going on in the world. They still believe in Santa. Do I buy them gifts, or do I pay rent?”

Hunt added: “I can’t even think about [the next day] without getting a headache or anxiety attack. ... All I ask is for Trump to sign it and help us so we can get the support we rely on.”

Rideshare drivers in Boston and across the state have been faced with the decision each day of whether to get on the road and work, and potentially be exposed to the virus, or stay home.

But while the number of drivers has decreased, the demand for rides has fallen at an even faster rate, said Henry De Groot, executive director of the Boston Independent Drivers Guild.

As the jobless benefit comes to an end, De Groot, 25, predicts many drivers who relied on those payments will return to the road, cutting into an already thin demand for rides.

Advertisement

“Drivers on unemployment and those out there working who are not collecting unemployment, both are suffering,” he said. “We’re going to have a terrible crisis when drivers coming off unemployment suddenly need to drive, and this tiny sliver of work that’s been left will be cut down worse and no one can make a living.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.