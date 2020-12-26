Man goes missing in Chicopee on Christmas Eve

Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 28-year-old man who went missing from Chicopee Center late on Christmas Eve.
Francisco Roman was last seen walking with crutches, according to the police. He is five-foot, eight inches tall and roughly 300 pounds, and drives a black Acura ZDX with the Massachusetts license plate 1PPN96.
Police are instructing anyone with information on Roman to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
