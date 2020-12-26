Man and woman arrested for Christmas Eve stabbing in Bridgewater

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the back and robbing him at a Bridgewater apartment complex on Christmas Eve, police said Saturday.

Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, both of Bridgewater, are charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery, and assault with intent to commit a felony, Bridgewater police said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the Kingswood Park Village at 180 Main St. at 7:15 p.m. Thursday after police received a report that a man had been stabbed, police said. When they arrived they met with the man, who had been wounded twice in the lower back.