Man and woman arrested for Christmas Eve stabbing in Bridgewater

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the back and robbing him at a Bridgewater apartment complex on Christmas Eve, police said Saturday.
Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, both of Bridgewater, are charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery, and assault with intent to commit a felony, Bridgewater police said in a statement.
Officers were dispatched to the Kingswood Park Village at 180 Main St. at 7:15 p.m. Thursday after police received a report that a man had been stabbed, police said. When they arrived they met with the man, who had been wounded twice in the lower back.
The man said he had an altercation with Wise and Flaherty, whom he had met earlier in the day, and that they had taken his cell phone and backpack, police said.
The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers arrested Wise and Flaherty without incident after executing a search warrant at another location in the complex, police said.
Wise is being held on $30,000 bail and Flaherty on $20,000 bail, police said. They are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.
