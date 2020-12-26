New England news in brief

A resident of a Jamaica Plain home was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out at the building early Saturday morning, fire officials said. Officials responded to 24 Union Ave. at about 4 a.m. to find “heavy fire” in the home, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. No firefighters were injured. The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, the department said. The department tweeted about 5 a.m. that the fire was knocked down, but firefighters would stay to chase hot spots. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

BRIDGEWATER

Man and woman arrested after Christmas Eve stabbing

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the back and robbing him at a Bridgewater apartment complex on Christmas Eve, police said Saturday. Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, both of Bridgewater, are charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery, and assault with intent to commit a felony, Bridgewater police said in a statement. Officers were dispatched to the Kingswood Park Village at 180 Main St. at 7:15 p.m. Thursday after police received a report that a man had been stabbed, police said. When they arrived they met with the man, who had been wounded twice in the lower back. The man said he had an altercation with Wise and Flaherty, whom he had met earlier in the day, and that they had taken his cellphone and backpack, police said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers arrested Wise and Flaherty without incident after executing a search warrant at another location in the complex, police said. Wise is being held on $30,000 bail and Flaherty on $20,000 bail, police said. They are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.





TAUNTON

SEMLEC remembers officer who died of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

A Taunton police officer who died on Christmas Eve after battling COVID-19 was remembered Saturday as a “search and rescue hero” by the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. John Borges, 49, served as a patrolman and was a 20-year veteran of the Taunton Police Department, the Globe reported. He also worked as a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team and lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol, according to a statement Saturday from SEMLEC, a mutual aid consortium covering 30 cities and towns. Somerset Police Chief George McNeil, the control chief and head of SEMLEC, said in the statement that Borges was the “glue” that held the team together and one of the region’s preeminent experts on search techniques. “Officer Borges worked the midnight to 8 a.m. shift, and when there was an active search for missing person, he would regularly stay past his shift and continue to work, on his own time,” McNeil said. “He didn’t even put in for overtime.”





CHICOPEE

Man goes missing on Christmas Eve

Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 28-year-old man who went missing from Chicopee Center late on Christmas Eve. Francisco Roman was last seen walking with crutches, according to the police. He is 5 feet 8 inches inches tall and weighs roughly 300 pounds, police said. Roman drives a black Acura ZDX with the Massachusetts license plate 1PPN96. Police ask anyone with information on Roman to contact the Chicopee police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

CONCORD, N.H.

Trooper in stable condition after shooting incident that left man dead

A New Hampshire trooper injured in a shooting that left a man dead continued to recover in a hospital on Saturday. The state attorney general’s office identified the trooper on Saturday as Matthew Merrill, who has been a law enforcement officer for about 11 years. The attorney general’s office said Merrill stopped a vehicle driven by Mark Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, on Wednesday night in Dalton. There was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and Clermont, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, and responding officers found Clermont dead at the scene. The attorney general’s office said Saturday that the exact circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation. The office said Merrill discharged his firearm during the incident. It said Merrill was still being treated for gunshot wounds, and was in stable condition.



