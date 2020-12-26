SEMLEC remembers Taunton police officer who died of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

John Borges, 49, served as a patrolman and was a 20-year veteran of the Taunton Police Department, the Globe reported . He also worked as a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team and lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol, according to a statement Saturday from SEMLEC, a mutual aid consortium covering 30 cities and towns.

A Taunton police officer who died on Christmas Eve after battling COVID-19 was remembered Saturday as a “search and rescue hero” by the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

Somerset Police Chief George McNeil, the control chief and head of SEMLEC, said in the statement that Borges was the “glue” that held the team together and one of the region’s preeminent experts on search techniques.

“Officer Borges worked the midnight to 8 a.m. shift, and when there was an active search for missing person, he would regularly stay past his shift and continue to work, on his own time,” McNeil said. “He didn’t even put in for overtime.”

“I have been a police officer for 34 years, and I learned new things every time I worked with Officer Borges,” McNeil said. “He was excellent at his job — the job of finding lost people.”

Borges was one of the founding members of SEMLEC Search and Rescue, and in a memorable 2009 incident Borges was able to help translate Portuguese for the family of a man who had gone missing, McNeil said. His work helped lead rescuers in the right direction, and the man was found and reunited with his family.

“We were involved in many searches together, and when SEMLEC deployed for a search and rescue mission, the people of South Eastern Massachusetts could count on Officer Borges to be there, coordinating the effort to find a loved one,” McNeil said. “He made our communities safer.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.