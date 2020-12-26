fb-pixel Skip to main content

Several people shot in Lynn, no fatalities reported

By Lucas Phillips and Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Lynn Police investigated a shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Quincy Terrace and Washington Street.
Lynn Police investigated a shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Quincy Terrace and Washington Street.Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

At least five people were shot in Lynn late Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

There was a “chaotic scene” as emergency responders arrived at a Quincy Terrace, a small, dead-end street where five or six people were shot at about 5:33 p.m., according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

Some of the injuries appeared to be serious, and at least one victim was transported to a Boston hospital, Archer said in a brief phone interview. Other victims were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

Lynn police confirmed that several people had been shot. Lieutenant Thomas Reddy, a department spokesman, declined to provide the medical conditions or the number of victims. No arrests have been made, he said.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Essex Country District Attorney, Carrie Kimball, said there had been no fatalities as of 8:15 p.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated.



Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com. Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.