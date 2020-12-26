Several people shot in Lynn, no fatalities reported

At least five people were shot in Lynn late Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
There was a “chaotic scene” as emergency responders arrived at a Quincy Terrace, a small, dead-end street where five or six people were shot at about 5:33 p.m., according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.
Some of the injuries appeared to be serious, and at least one victim was transported to a Boston hospital, Archer said in a brief phone interview. Other victims were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.
Lynn police confirmed that several people had been shot. Lieutenant Thomas Reddy, a department spokesman, declined to provide the medical conditions or the number of victims. No arrests have been made, he said.
A spokeswoman for the Essex Country District Attorney, Carrie Kimball, said there had been no fatalities as of 8:15 p.m.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
