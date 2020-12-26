Worcester police seek suspect in stabbing of 60-year-old man using box cutter

Worcester police are looking for 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man with a box cutter repeatedly on Christmas Day, the department said Saturday.

The older man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Worcester police said in a statement.

Officers arrived at 25 Queen St. about 9:24 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said. There they found the victim, who had been “stabbed multiple times with a box cutter,” as he lay on the floor, according to police.