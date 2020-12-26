Worcester police seek suspect in stabbing of 60-year-old man using box cutter

Worcester police are looking for 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man with a box cutter repeatedly on Christmas Day, the department said Saturday.
The older man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Worcester police said in a statement.
Officers arrived at 25 Queen St. about 9:24 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said. There they found the victim, who had been “stabbed multiple times with a box cutter,” as he lay on the floor, according to police.
An investigation led police to believe Ramon Feliciano, of Worcester, stabbed the man and fled shortly afterward, police said.
Advertisement
Police applied for a warrant for Feliciano for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement read.
Feliciano will be arraigned in Worcester District Court after he is in custody, police said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.