Mass. reports 7,424 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 46 new deaths

GOP State Committee vice chairman Tom Mountain, 60, told the Globe Saturday that he had been hospitalized twice since attending a White House party earlier in the month.

The state did not release COVID-19 data on Christmas Day, reporting numbers for both days on Saturday.

A Massachusetts Republican Party official acknowledged Saturday that he was battling a coronavirus infection after a White House event, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 7,424 on Friday and Saturday combined, bringing the state’s total to 335,731.

“I was one of those people who thought I would never be a statistic,” said Mountain, who said four members of his family have since tested positive. “I didn’t listen to the warnings of my own family, and now I’m paying the price.”

Advertisement

The Department of Public Health reported that the death toll from confirmed cases increased by 46 to 11,752.

The agency also said 78,086 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,077 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 108,445 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus over the two days. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.6 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,454 people, bringing that total to 340,254.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.32 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.35 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Advertisement

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,996 to 2,035. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.