9 months of coronavirus coping strategies, one postcard at a time

This time at home, away from my daily work schedule, has given me the time to write those thank you notes — finally! My plan is to write a note a day during the weeks to come. I will be writing mentors, former teachers, ministers, and even authors who have inspired me. But I am starting off with a thank you note to my academic dean of studies. She has been preparing the faculty for the online teaching and learning we are about to embark on with our students after spring break. Indeed, even during this time of uncertainty, I have so much to be thankful for. — Julian Kenneth Braxton, Boston

In mid-March, days after it became obvious that our lives were about to change in unprecedented ways, we created the Postcards from the Pandemic blog, which asked readers to share how they’re getting by. As we approach the New Year and the promise of the vaccine rollout, we look back at an edited sampling of readers’ submissions and explore a time capsule of an especially trying time. — Matthew Bernstein, letters editor

I’m a local cartoonist and I’ve been keeping a visual journal of what life has been like during all this social distancing. It’s a crucial way of keeping records for my daughter for when she’s older (when she hopefully won’t remember this), and to keep myself sane. — Maria Photinakis, Waltham

April

I find it helpful to focus on what I have, not what I am missing. I made a list of everything I’m grateful for. There are more than 300 things on it, and I keep adding to it. One that really helps me is to think about how much better my life is, even during these unusual times, than it was for my mother, who grew up poor in the 1930s, or for any of my great-grandparents and other ancestors. If I ask myself whether I’d rather be alive in 2020, 1920, 1820, or earlier, the answer is easy. — J. Gary Jump, Itasca, Ill.

We’ve always enjoyed going out exploring as a family, whether it’s in the city or out in nature. Now these outings have become a lifeline, a way for us to stay positive, get exercise, and do some learning along the way. Here is a recent shot of one of our daily field trips: Martin, age 9, at the New England Aquarium. — Josh and Jen Rose-Wood, Roxbury

May

I’ve studied spirituality and engaged in spiritual practices my entire life. However, due to my disability, attending yoga classes, church, or spirituality seminars in person is usually impossible … until now. With Zoom, I’m able to attend live chair yoga class with others, drum with people in a weekly drum circle, discuss how to apply spiritual principles during weekly church meetings, and meditate with people around the world daily. Here I am practicing yoga with my class. Love to all! — Allison Thompkins, Watertown

My husband, Boyd, and I have now had the time to read all the letters he wrote while serving on the front lines in Vietnam in 1968. — Karen Osler, Plymouth

My son Nolan graduated from UMass Amherst. He (the one with his arms up) and a few of his friends are making the best of a bad situation. A classic image to behold these days. — Maura Hardiman, Walpole

June

I’m a dining room attendant for AdviniaCare at Seashore Pointe in Provincetown. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, I’ve been dressing up in different costumes to bring some levity to the residents, since many do not leave their rooms. I just want to brighten up their day. — Kymberly Wilkinson, Provincetown

Early in the pandemic, my three granddaughters came up with the idea of porch visits. They sat inside by the window. I sat outside. You published a Postcard of us on April 20. Now that warm days have arrived, our visits have evolved. We set up a picnic table on the porch. The girls sit on one bench. I sit on the opposite bench. We keep a safe distance, but we feel closer without the window separating us. Recently, the girls devoured quesadillas while I read to them, and they savored ice cream cones on a hot day. We still can’t hug or share lunch items. But it’s good enough, for now. — Monica Stuart, Waltham

July

Here is a photo of our COVID-19 protection rack, which we installed in late March, right by our front door — sort of like our key rack, but for our different methods of staying safe when we venture beyond our front door. It now shows the accumulated methods we’ve been using: first, our “COVID cloths” in plastic bags (inspired by the Globe’s March 17 letter to the editor, “Have ‘COVID cloth,’ will travel”), then a variety of bandanas, then an N95 mask or two that we scrounged from the tool closet, some hand-sewn masks made by someone in our synagogue, and finally, some store-bought blue paper masks. — Mark Schafer, Roxbury

I’m raising praying mantises after staring out the window all winter at the egg case on a rhododendron. One day, the window screen was covered with a dusting of baby mantises. They are now almost 1 inch long. Amazing to watch. — Karen Shine Nelson, Somerville

I had gotten used to seclusion before most others since I was going through chemo treatments for breast cancer in the fall and winter and into spring. The loneliness came when I could not bring a loved one with me into the hospital for my lumpectomy, the last set of my chemo treatments, and my radiation treatments. I had a scary reaction to my first dose of this last cycle, and I had no one holding my hand telling me I was going to be OK. People are whining about having to wear a mask into stores. I cannot have a hand to hold while fighting cancer. It’s a scary battle that deserves a hand to hold. — Sarah Cook, Gilford, N.H.

My family is nearing the end of a three-month project where we are walking every street in Arlington, and there are a lot of them. Using the map from our local phone book, we set out almost every day, sometimes twice a day, and pound the pavement. In the process, we have discovered extraordinary architecture, amazing views, secret nooks and crannies — and also how the Black Lives Matter movement has transformed our town. — Adam Pachter, Arlington

August

I have a big postcard collection from a lifetime of picking them up wherever I went. Now I am sending them all out. I find it’s a great way to tell my friends and relatives I am thinking of them. It’s funny because it’s also like a diary of my life so far. — Susan Tournas, Marblehead

Remotely teaching sculpture classes for half a semester with students, widely scattered, at their homes, away from tools, materials, and technical instruction, was far from ideal. The classroom shrank from an equipped shop, with access to clay, plaster, wood, plastic, and metal, to the shallow space of our laptops (the image here of my laptop propped up in my Boston studio is from late May). Students gamely stepped up to each assignment, substituting cardboard, string, paper, and cloth for other materials, and addressing the space of their bedrooms to meet requirements in the midst of much uncertainty. Perseverance! — Marilu Swett, Jamaica Plain

September

Saturday night, Aug. 29, 8:10. The Alewife train has reached Charles/MGH station. And it’s a T rider’s dream come true. — Jon Vargosko, Arlington

I’m pleased to announce that Ponyhenge in Lincoln is in tune with the times. — Barbara Weinstein, Lincoln

“We’re all in this together” — seagulls social distancing while awaiting their fast-food dinners. — Ed Bayard, Salem

October

I call it my morning constitutional — the 50 or so steps from the car to the door of the nursing home. There, I hand my daily love letter to the receptionist for delivery to my husband of 56 years. The ritual began in March, when afternoons by his side were prohibited. No more hugs and kisses. So I had to do something. We might be physically separated, but no damn virus was going to keep us apart. — Mary Beth Fletcher, New Bedford

Inevitably, the subject of Rapunzel (or Shakespeare) comes up every time we visit my mother these days. We are so grateful that her little Juliet balcony faces the sidewalk at her senior community so that we are able to see her from the street. — Katie Fallon, Wakefield

November

Each week, my son, Matthew, occasionally works from home. I am retired and try to stay over a few days a week to assist with his two children, Fox, 4, and Wren Donna, 2. Recently, a situation came up at his work that required his immediate assistance. I took this picture as he was focused intensely on his computer and his son was doing everything to get his attention — even climbing on his back while he worked. This picture captures the intensity, the closeness, and the balancing act of a son and father that working from home often requires. — Bill Milhomme, Foxborough

My dear friends — all seniors — had a pandemic potluck for Thanksgiving. We each cooked one element of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, then brought single servings in containers to an outdoor masked gathering the day before. Each person went home with a fabulous complete dinner, and we all Zoomed together on Thanksgiving day. — Robin Tartaglia, Cambridge

December

Many in our little town have decorated their homes with lights and signs of hope to brighten the winter sky during a challenging time for our community. — Kim Cromwell, Provincetown