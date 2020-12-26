Browns lose linebacker B.J. Goodson and their top four receivers to COVID-19 for Sunday’s game

Cleveland later announced it had placed wide receivers Jarvis Landry , Rashard Higgins , KhaDarel Hodge , and Donovan Peoples-Jones , and linebacker Jacob Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of because of high-risk close contacts.

The Browns announced they had closed their facility Saturday and the team’s flight to New Jersey for Sunday night’s game against the Jets has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted following linebacker B.J. Goodson’s positive COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 is playing havoc with the Cleveland Browns’ chances of clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2002, with their top four receivers all being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the NFL Network reported.

That left the Browns with only one active receiver left, Marvin Hall. Wide receivers Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley and linebacker Montrel Meander﻿ have been elevated from the practice squad.

The Browns are holding meetings remotely while consulting with the NFL and medical experts on the next steps the team should take.

The Browns (10-4) did get some good news as starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list after being placed there Thursday due to close contact with a person outside the team. Wills never tested positive.

The Browns are close to ending the NFL’s current longest playoff drought. They’ll do so with a win Sunday and a loss by Indianapolis, Miami or Baltimore.

QB Jones a go for Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones﻿, who has been dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries in recent weeks, will get the start in Week 16 against Baltimore, the NFL Network reported. Jones has missed two of the last three games, with Colt McCoy getting the start in a win over Seattle in Week 13 and a loss in Week 15 to Cleveland. The 5-9 Giants are a game behind Washington in the NFL East. Should the Giants lose or tie Sunday, Washington could clinch with a win over Carolina … Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season when the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars host playoff-hopeful Chicago, coach Doug Marrone announced Saturday, choosing Glennon over Gardner Minshew. The 1-13 Jaguars also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson, who missed practice all week because of a left ankle injury. Robinson is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. He will try for the mark in the season finale at Indianapolis.

Jackson back for Eagles

The Eagles are activating DeSean Jackson for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, the NFL Network reported. Jackson has not played since Oct. 22 when he suffered a suffered a non-displaced fracture in his ankle during a win over the Giants and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Jackson has only played in four games this season and had 13 catches for 155 yards … Phillip Lindsay’s season and possibly his career in Denver is over after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve with hip and knee injuries. The only undrafted player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons to start a career, Lindsay ran for just 502 yards and one touchdown and caught just seven passes for 28 yards in an injury-marred 2020 season … The New York Jets activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain … The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve Saturday because of an ankle injury, ending another starter’s season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas.

