Buccaneers live updates: With a playoff berth on the line, Tampa Bay faces the Lions

The Buccaneers enter their 1 p.m. kickoff against the Lions in Detroit at 9-5, and they can clinch their first postseason berth since 2007 with a win. In ‘07, the Bucs lost to the Giants — who would later go on to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII — in the NFL Wild Card Round. The odds are in their favor, as Detroit (5-9) is 2-6 in its last eight games and has allowed 77 points in its last two — both losses to the Packers and Titans. Tampa Bay has averaged 359.5 yards of total offense over its last two games, wins over the Vikings and Falcons.

A Bucs win would also move them into the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff standings, up from No. 6, regardless of how the rest of the week shakes out. If the Rams (currently at No. 5) lose to the Seahawks on Sunday and the Bucs win, the Rams drop to No. 6 and Seattle stays at No. 3. If both Tampa Bay and LA win, the Rams move up to No. 3 and the Seahawks drop to No. 6. The fifth seed is the highest the Buccaneers can go since the fourth seed is reserved for division champions and the Saints have the tiebreaker over the Bucs in the NFC South, even though the two teams could both finish at 11-5. Either way, a win bodes well for the Buccaneers. Moving up to the No. 5 seed would give them a Wild Card matchup at NFC East leader Washington, which enters the weekend at 6-8.

Will Brady be in the playoffs for a 12th consecutive year? Follow the action with updates here.

Inactives

Buccaneers: Antony Auclair, TE; Carlton Davis, CB; Khalil Davis, DL; Ryan Griffin, QB; Justin Watson, WR

Lions: Jamie Collins, LB; Tyrell Crosby, OL; Kenny Golladay, WR; Frank Herron, DL; Jayron Kearse, S; Frank Ragnow, OL; Logan Stenberg, OL



