Changing up: Taking an early look at the one-of-a-kind 2021 NHL season

With camps opening Thursday for the seven non-playoff teams, and next Sunday for the rest of the league, let’s set the table. How will the NHL look different this season?

Hopefully, it will be a one-off, and things are back to normal, or something like it, when the Seattle Kraken enter the league in 2021-22.

From tarp-covered seats to taxi squads, ads in weird spaces, and old faces in new places, this 56-game sprint to July will look unlike any previous NHL season. Even the last one.

Let us count the ways:

▪ Plenty of ink has been spilled over realignment, which will mean intradivisional play through the first two rounds of the playoffs. It also means the Bruins will go an entire regular season without seeing the Maple Leafs, Lightning, Canadiens, Panthers, Senators, or Red Wings.

Advertisement

Stinks for David Pastrnak, who has torched all of those teams. Against the Habs, he has 14 goals in 19 career games (Montreal center Phillip Danault was on the ice for six of Pastrnak’s 48 goals last season). The teams on which Pastrnak has scored the most: Tampa Bay (14-10—24 in 24 games), Ottawa (9-15—24 in 18 games), Toronto (13-10—23 in 18 games), the New York Rangers (8-14—22 in 17 games), and Montreal (14-8—22 in 19 games).

The Rangers will see No. 88, but everyone else may not.

▪ A long-awaited change in the offside rule will eliminate some of the most frustrating disallowed goals. The old offside rule, simplified: a player’s skate had to be touching the blue line when the puck entered the zone. Now, the skate can remain in the air, as long as it is hovering above the stripe (similar to an NFL player “breaking the plane” of the end zone).

Last regular season, no team had more goals overturned than the Bruins (six), including one that came about 30 seconds after noted rule-follower Patrice Bergeron began his crossover into the zone a fraction of second early.

Advertisement

At risk of using up my available column space with a rant … the next rule change should be a timely one. Officials should have a minute, max, to determine a video review. Enough with the 5-10-minute video reviews. Enough.

▪ By now, many of us are familiar with the airy, artificial feel that comes from watching a game broadcast from an empty arena. We’ll get that in some rinks in 2021, but not in others. As of Wednesday, the only franchises that expect to welcome fans on opening night are Arizona, Dallas, Florida, and Tampa Bay. Everyone else, including Boston, hopes to bring them in at some point, but may start with tarps over the seats, to create a made-for-TV look. That also means …

▪ They can sell ads on the tarps. Making up for lost ticket revenue is a desperation play for league owners, who have bled millions in revenue. Expect to see virtual ads projected onto arena signage, on the glass behind the nets, and even on the ice.

▪ Helmet stickers, replacing team logos, could help make up the dollar deficit. Teams began rolling out their new designs this past week. Instead of “Capitals” on the side of a navy helmet, you’ll see “Capital One,” as a way of making it up to their arena sponsor. The Devils (“Prudential”) and Predators (“Bridgestone”) followed suit. Teams can split up their partnerships, too; the Panthers will put a Ford logo on their game lids, and uh, pay tribute, to a local hospital (Baptist Health) with their practice buckets.

Advertisement

The Bruins had yet to announce their deal as of Wednesday, leaving some to joke about beloved local establishments (The Kowloon! Hockeytown! T. Anthony’s!) who might fit the bill. The bet here, if it anyone cares: TD Bank for games, O.R.G. Packaging for practices.

▪ The creation of taxi squads will help teams deal with the compressed schedule (oy, the back-to-backs) and COVID-19 issues. Teams will be able to carry four to six extra players, who can practice and travel. One of the extras must be a goalie.

Canadian teams with AHL teams in the US (Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver) will need to carry more NHL-ready players on their squads, given the two-week quarantine restrictions in place for border crossings.

The Bruins have 24 one-way contracts, one more than the 23-player roster limit, so it’s a good bet the taxi squad won’t be solely guys on waivers-exempt, two-way deals. Candidates include Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, Zach Senyshyn, Anton Blidh, Jakub Zboril, Urho Vaakanainen, Steve Kamper, and goalie Dan Vladar. Of those, only Studnicka, Frederic, and Kuhlman do not require waivers.

Since a team’s salary cap is calculated by the day, nothing is stopping teams from whittling their off-day roster to the 20-player minimum by stashing a few contracts on their taxi squad. Teams would play this more aggressively than usual given the flat cap ($81.5 million) and the fact this regular season has 116 days, not the usual 186.

Advertisement

For example, as noted by PuckPedia, a player with a $1 million cap hit demoted in the AHL (physically, or on a taxi squad) for 30 days saves $259,000 of his cap hit. That can be used as accrued cap space for the trade deadline, which is April 12.

However, this won’t be the play for teams that have players on long-term injured reserve. LTIR allows teams to exceed the salary cap upper limit by the amount of a player’s cap hit, as long as the player remains on LTIR. Cap space does not accrue while teams are using LTIR.

The Bruins did not have anyone on LTIR as of Wednesday, but they could start the season with more than $14 million parked there, via the cap hits of Pastrnak ($6.667 million), Brad Marchand ($6.125 million) and Kevan Miller ($1.25 million, including potential bonuses).

▪ We may see the end of “unfit to play.” During the season, the league will publicly identify players who test positive for COVID-19. Through camp, testing results will remain anonymous. Another change from the summer: Coaches will be masked up on the bench. Oh, and reporters will be allowed to watch practices and games, where local regulations permit. Hallelujah … a holiday miracle.

NEW GOALS

Pastrnak says rehab going well

David Pastrnak will miss the first month of the NHL season while rehabbing from a hip injury. Elsa/Getty

David Pastrnak, the ebullient, entertaining Bruins winger, will have a tough time holding onto the Rocket Richard Trophy, given that he is expected to miss the first month of the season after September hip surgery. But Pastrnak, 24, is progressing well after his first major procedure.

Advertisement

“Obviously, it’s something new,” he said in a telephone chat with the Globe on Monday. “It’s a long recovery and it’s going still. It was [a] good [offseason]. Going to physio every morning, driving bikes to keep my conditioning, the physio was working on my hip.”

There’s a chance that when Pastrnak returns, he might be even better. Different injury, different sport, but pitchers who return from Tommy John surgery sometimes find that their year-plus of rehab enhances their training habits. While ligaments heal from a medical procedure that has been all but perfected, the athletes build strength in previously neglected areas, helping them add zip to their fastballs. Pastrnak alluded to similar.

“It’s kind of fun,” he said. “Got to know my body a little better, working on different muscles. More body-weight work, which was kind of cool. Got to know all these little exercises that I didn’t really know before. It was interesting and it’s kind of fun. This recovery is going really long, but everything is going as planned.”

Pastrnak, likely to be absent when camp commences Jan. 3 in Brighton, created an unforgettable Christmas for a Boston ER nurse by donating the SUV for being named 2020 All-Star Game MVP. When chatting about that, he was in a reflective mood. One topic: motorcycles, which his late father, Milan, would race and repair.

A young Pastrnak used to barrel around his Havirov, Czech Republic, hometown on a minibike his father built. “I still have a picture of it to this day,” Pastrnak said. “I had the full racing clothing. I always put it on and race around the city, and hopefully the police won’t catch me.”

No interest in that now, however.

“Speed and cars and motorcycles, I’m scared,” he said. “I don’t drive fast.” The daredevil emerges on the ice.

ETC.

Pride’s Davis as high hopes

Sammy Davis scored the winning goal for BU in the 2019 Women's Beanpot championship game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Any No. 1 pick has the weight of expectations. As the NWHL season draws closer, it is creeping up on Sammy Davis.

The Boston Pride, who were ticketed for a spot in the league championship game when play halted last spring, were set to pick at the end of the draft. But they traded two firsts and a second to move into the top slot, where they selected the former Boston University captain.

“As the days get closer, I definitely feel pressure,” said Davis, who left the Terriers sixth in program history in points (66-76—142). “But the girls on my team are amazing. I’m sure they’ll make it easy on me. I just want to go there and have fun.”

“There” is Lake Placid, N.Y., where the league will hold what amounts to a full season — five games and a four-team, two-round playoff — in a bubble from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. The semifinal and final will be shown on NBC Sports Network, with much greater reach and production value than the NWHL usually draws.

“It’s so unbelievable,” Davis said. “I’m so excited that younger girls get to see us on TV, and get to see women playing. It’s so much bigger than hockey … It’s going to take time, but we’ve come so far.”

The Pembroke native is busy these days. One of eight rookies on the Pride, she trains with the team at Thayer Rink in Braintree. She is working on her doctorate, at Massachusetts General Hospital, in occupational therapy. While a full-time student, she earns extra money by nannying and coaching. She has her eye on an NWHL title and a spot on the 2022 US Olympic team.

“I would give anything,” she said, “to wake up and train and skate and have it be my job.”

Davis grew up playing Pembroke town hockey and for the Breakers travel team. She changed her goals to play college hockey when she was a freshman at Tabor Academy in Marion. When she was a senior, she met someone who altered her approach again: Travis Roy, a Tabor alum who returned to give a two-hour commencement speech.

“It was so personal, so authentic, so real,” Davis said. “I knew I had to get to know him.”

She began volunteering with Roy’s foundation for spinal injury research. They bonded over occupational therapy and their shared appreciation for BU and Tabor. After Roy died in October, at 45, Davis pledged proceeds from her Pride jersey and T-shirt sales to the Travis Roy Foundation. Early this month, a workout buddy’s habit of doing polar plunges snowballed into a challenge for Davis: 24 dips in the ocean at area beaches, on 24 consecutive days, to raise $2,400 for the charity.

As of Wednesday, “Sammy Swims” had raised $14,000, and brought together a chilly group of local athletes and new friends, including Bruins winger Chris Wagner, of Walpole, who “handled it like a champ,” Davis said.

He wasn’t the only one.

A worthy Knight

Golden Knights assistant captain Deryk Engelland has retired, but he played a special role in helping the city of Las Vegas heal after a tragic mass shooting there in 2017. David Becker/Associated Press

The original Vegas Golden Knights have their first retiree.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland, 38, hung up his skates after 11 seasons — the last three with the Knights — and 671 games. Vegas didn’t offer a contract to the rugged rearguard, who produced a career-best 23 points in 2017-18, as the expansion Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final. He will be remembered for what he did at the outset more than anything that happened during the run.

On Oct. 1 of that season, 61 people died when a gunman fired on a concert crowd. At the team’s first home opener 10 days later, the Edmonton-born Engelland gave an emotional speech about his adopted home, which he first came to know as a minor leaguer in 2004, when he played for the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers. Engelland met his wife there, raised his kids there, and was overjoyed to finish his career on The Strip. A mass murderer shattered that sense of joy.

Engelland, admittedly nervous, took the microphone at center ice and paid tribute to the first responders and victims, and pledged to “do everything we can to help you and our city heal.”

Then Engelland, who had scored a handful of times before that, went out and scored a goal.

“It would be completely foolish to say that sports can help people recover from a tragedy like this one,” he later wrote. “We know that it’s just hockey. We know that it’s just a game. But our team came together in the days after the shooting, and there was a real sense of purpose in our locker room. We just kept saying, ‘Hey, maybe we can go out and make this city proud, and maybe take people’s minds off things for just a few hours.’ ”

He will become a special assistant to Knights owner Bill Foley.

Loose pucks

Most everyone seems to be thinking short-term these days. Melrose product Conor Sheary signed a one-year, $735,000 deal with the Capitals. The speedy winger’s most recent deal paid him $9 million over three years, and was signed when he was coming off a 23-goal, 53-point season in 2016-17. He has been around the 30-point mark since, bouncing between the Penguins and Sabres. Should be a good value pickup for the Capitals … This past week, Anthony Duclair (Florida), Michael Frolik (Montreal), Drake Caggiula (Arizona), and Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund (both Nashville) also signed one-year deals. The richest: Granlund, with a $3.75 million cap hit. All those players were unrestricted … Social media is full of junk food, but few hockey takes are stranger than the speculation that the Lightning are keeping all-world winger Nikita Kucherov, set to have hip surgery, out for the season for salary-cap reasons. Sure, it’s possible, but no team would sit their best player unless necessary. The Bolts are hopeful Kucherov will return for the playoffs, set to begin in May … Former NHL GM Brian Burke, now working for Sportsnet, on dealing with players (and coaches) as a GM: “If I had to hit him in a head with a 2 x 4, I hit him in the head with a 2 x 4. If he didn’t like it, he could go home. I always tell the player the same thing: ‘It’s not our job to make you fit in here. It’s your job to fit in here. And this is what you’ve got to do if you want to get more ice time. Now get out of my office.’ And so it would go like that. And if the guy didn’t come around, we’d get rid of him.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.