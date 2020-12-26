How much competition will the Patriots have for quarterbacks this offseason?

But getting the right one won’t be so easy. As many as 13 teams other than the Patriots will be looking for quarterbacks this offseason. The Patriots currently have the 15th overall draft pick, meaning they won’t get the top options and may have to settle for a veteran if they can’t get in position for one of the big prospects.

Several veteran quarterbacks could (emphasis on could) also be available in free agency or in a trade: Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, and Cam Newton. I’m assuming the Cowboys will re-sign impending free agent Dak Prescott and that he won’t be available, nor will the Cowboys be looking for a quarterback. That obviously changes if they decide to part ways.

But here is the Patriots’ competition for a quarterback this offseason, listed in order of current draft position (which will change over the final two weeks):

Jacksonville Jaguars (first pick) — The 1-13 Jaguars obviously don’t have their preferred quarterback on their roster and will almost certainly use the top pick on Lawrence. If they somehow drop to No. 2, they still would probably draft a quarterback, most likely Fields.

New York Jets (second pick) — Slightly less straightforward now that they have dropped to No. 2. If the Jets had the top spot, there is no question they would draft Lawrence. But if they are second, the Jets have to decide if it’s smarter to start all over again with another quarterback or try building around Darnold, who would be entering his fourth season. Fields would be a great pick, but it wouldn’t be the craziest idea to give Darnold one more shot and get him some help.

Carolina Panthers (fourth pick) — They have a decision to make on Bridgewater, who is 3-10 as a starter this year and doesn’t seem to be the answer. He’s set to make $18 million next year, which is reasonable for a starter, and $10 million of it is fully guaranteed. A release would only really make sense with a post-June 1 designation, but a trade is plausible and would save the Panthers $13 million or $18 million in cap space. Either way, the Panthers are in prime position to draft a quarterback with the fourth pick, and could start him right away or sit him behind Bridgewater for a bit.

Atlanta Falcons (fifth pick) — I don’t think they move on from Ryan this offseason. Trading or releasing him before June 1 actually increases his cap number to a whopping $45 million or $49 million, and doing it after June 1 saddles the Falcons with more than $40 million in dead cap space split over two years. But he’s going to be 36 in May and the Falcons very well could draft a quarterback and sit him for a year.

Detroit Lions (11th pick) — Stafford is under contract for a reasonable $20 million next year. But if the Lions want to move on, they would do it before the fifth day of the 2021 league year in March, when he is owed a $10 million bonus. Dumping Stafford would create $14 million in cap space and would open the door for them to draft a quarterback or sign a bargain-basement veteran (which doesn’t make much sense). They could also draft a QB and sit him behind Stafford for a year or two.

San Francisco 49ers (12th pick) — It is unclear if the 49ers want to stick with Garoppolo for another year or move on and shed his $25.5 million salary for next year, with only $2.8 million in dead cap money. Going with a rookie would be a lot cheaper, though there is no guarantee the 49ers will get the QB they want with the 12th pick. There is also a thought that the Niners would try to acquire Ryan, but it would require the Falcons wrecking their salary cap to do it.

Denver Broncos (13th pick) — It all depends on what happens with John Elway and Vic Fangio. If they are swept out, the new bosses could target a quarterback in the draft. If they survive this offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Drew Lock get one more shot. He’s on the books for just $1.06 million next year and $1.35 million in 2022. But whether it’s this year or next, I expect the Broncos to look for a new quarterback soon.

Chicago Bears (16th pick) — Nick Foles likely stays because of his bargain compensation of $8 million next year (fully guaranteed), but Mitchell Trubisky is almost certainly gone, and the Bears probably will draft another quarterback and sit him behind Foles.

Washington Football Team (19th pick) — Washington can make the playoffs this year, but Alex Smith doesn’t have much time left, and Dwayne Haskins has been a disaster this year and isn’t a favorite of the coaching staff. They could easily bring back Smith for another year and draft a quarterback to develop.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22nd pick) — Tom Brady is under contract for a fully guaranteed $25 million next year. But it wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Buccaneers to draft a quarterback and let him learn from the GOAT.

Indianapolis Colts (23rd pick) — If the Colts trade for Wentz (and I don’t see the Eagles wrecking their salary cap to move on from Wentz), then they won’t be drafting a quarterback. But if Philip Rivers returns for another year, the Colts will definitely be one to watch in the draft, similar to the Chiefs trading up to get Patrick Mahomes in 2017 when they already had Alex Smith.

Pittsburgh Steelers (28th pick) — Ben Roethlisberger wants to return next year, but he’ll be 39 in March and none of the Steelers’ backups are the long-term answer. Big Ben has one year left on his contract, and the Steelers could hand the team over to a youngster in 2022.

New Orleans Saints (29th pick) — Drew Brees may finally hang it up after the season. Taysom Hill was OK as a fill-in, but he’ll cost $12.159 million next year, and the Saints may want a more conventional quarterback. A reunion with Bridgewater would make sense, as well.

BRIGHT SIDE

Gilmore’s season wasn’t all bad

Stephon Gilmore had 37 tackles, an interception, and a fumble before he tore his quadriceps against the Dolphins. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s disappointing 2020 season ended in appropriately disappointing fashion, with Gilmore set to miss the final two games with a torn quadriceps. Gilmore was a rock for the Patriots the previous two years, starting all 36 games (including postseason) and being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for 2019 with six interceptions, two touchdowns, and 20 passes defended.

This year, Gilmore was limited to 11 games, also because of a knee injury, and his numbers decreased significantly — just one interception and three passes defended.

But while Gilmore didn’t replicate his numbers, he certainly wasn’t bad. His coverage numbers, per STATS LLC: Quarterbacks were 26 of 43 (60.5 percent) when targeting Gilmore for 351 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and an 84.5 passer rating, which is 8 points below league average. Quarterbacks did average a healthy 8.2 yards per attempt against Gilmore, but it’s not like he got torched.

That said, the Pro Bowl selectors picked the wrong Patriots cornerback. Here are J.C. Jackson’s coverage stats: 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) for 385 yards, three touchdowns, eight interceptions, 13 passes defended, 6.3 yards per attempt, and a 46.2 passer rating. Jackson’s eight picks rank second in the NFL, and he has recovered three fumbles, as well. Finishing his third season and about to enter restricted free agency, Jackson should be a hot commodity this offseason.

Gilmore, who appeared to be affected during parts of this season by contract concerns and trade rumors, enters an uncertain offseason. He is under contract for just $7.5 million next year, or about half the going rate for elite cornerbacks. He pushed hard for a pay increase last offseason, and the Patriots relented. Gilmore will end up making $14.7 million this year instead of $11 million, though he doesn’t get a bonus for making the Pro Bowl, and will not earn a $2 million bonus for being named Defensive Player of the Year again.

Assuming Gilmore pushes hard for another contract this offseason, it’s not clear if the Patriots will relent again or will look to move their 30-year-old cornerback.

ETC.

Pro Bowl nods mean a bit more

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater was named to his ninth Pro Bowl. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Speaking of the Pro Bowl, the honor had lost much of its luster in recent years. With dozens of players backing out of the game each year, it seemed like nearly a third of the league earned Pro Bowl honors.

But a Pro Bowl nod actually means a lot more this year. Since there isn’t an actual game to be played, there are no replacements, and the Pro Bowl squads for the most part reflect the best players.

I was a little surprised that Deshaun Watson got the third AFC quarterback spot over Ryan Tannehill and Ben Roethlisberger (who was solid before the last few weeks). Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and Colts nose tackle DeForest Buckner got snubbed along with Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, and I probably would have chosen Tom Brady over Kyler Murray. The Buccaneers, for all of their big names on offense, got just one Pro Bowler, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

But overall there isn’t too much to quibble with. And while the Pro Bowl doesn’t mean much to the fans, it sure means a lot to the players — validation of their hard work, not to mention that some players earn bonuses and can use the Pro Bowl selection in contract negotiations.

“There were some tears shed in the coaching rooms last night,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said when defensive end Brandon Graham got his first Pro Bowl nod in 11 seasons.

Of the three Patriots to make the Pro Bowl — Matthew Slater, Jake Bailey, and Stephon Gilmore — only Slater has a bonus in his contract ($100,000).

Safeties are in big numbers

The Ravens picked up a safety in their Week 15 win over the Jaguars. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

In Tuesday’s Week 15 Review column, I noted that the NFL has seen a glut of safeties — 10 in the last three weeks, a record, and 22 this season, fourth most all time. A reader posed an interesting question: Could this be because teams are going for it more often on fourth down near the goal line, leaving the other team tight against its end zone if it makes a stop?

I couldn’t find exact stats for fourth-and-short from near the goal line from STATS LLC, but every other metric points to teams being more aggressive on fourth down. With two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL has had 570 fourth-down attempts, already the second most in history (595 last year) and on pace for 651.

The NFL has already broken last year’s record for attempts on fourth and less than 4 yards (337 last year, on pace for 416 this year). The NFL also has set a record for fourth-and-1 attempts with 249. In 2017, the league only had 169 fourth-and-1 attempts.

And not only are coaches going for it more on fourth down, they are succeeding more, too. The league-wide 54.4 percent success rate is the second best since stats were kept in 1991 (55.7 percent in 2018).

Today’s coaches are more analytical and mathematically inclined than ever, and aren’t afraid to go for it on fourth down. And it can’t be a coincidence that scoring is at an all-time high and safeties are occurring at a near-record clip.

Extra points

Is there a better situation in the NFL right now than the one created by Dolphins? They are on the verge of making the playoffs, have one of league’s best defenses, and have a young franchise quarterback they can develop. They also own Houston’s first- and second-round picks in the 2021 draft, thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. So not only could the Dolphins make the playoffs, they currently own Houston’s Nos. 6 and 37 picks (in addition to their own, currently Nos. 21 and 54), and could creep into the top five if the Texans keep losing. The Dolphins also are projected to have the eighth-most salary cap space this offseason. Coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have done an incredible job … RIP to Jack Murphy Stadium, which is in the process of being torn down to make way for a 35,000-seat stadium for San Diego State. Home of the Chargers for five decades before they bolted for Los Angeles in 2017, the “Murph” hosted three Super Bowls, including the first win by a Black quarterback in 1988 by Washington’s Doug Williams, as well as the famous “Holy Roller” game between the Chargers and Raiders. The stadium was most certainly a dump, but it was surrounded by a beautiful setting, had a great tailgating setup, and rocked in the days of Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow. Glad I got to see a couple of games there before the NFL deserted San Diego … The pandemic could allow for dozens of more head coaching and GM interviews than usual, since most will be done virtually. Louis Riddick already has interviewed for the GM openings in Houston, Detroit, and Jacksonville. The Lions have reportedly interviewed Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff, Rick Smith, and three internal candidates for their GM vacancy. And the NFL changed its rules this past week to allow teams to interview coaches before their season ends as long as it is done virtually … Dwayne Haskins is only 23, and we all make dumb mistakes. But expectations are higher when you’re supposed to be a franchise quarterback, and Haskins, who already had fallen out of favor with coach Ron Rivera, probably torpedoed any chance he had of winning over his coaches by getting caught at a strip club last Sunday without a mask (Haskins said he was at a party). Washington reportedly stripped Haskins of his captaincy and fined him $40,000, or about two-thirds of his weekly game check. He’s lucky that’s all it is, as Washington could suspend him without pay for up to four weeks … If the Browns beat the Jets and the Steelers lose to the Colts on Sunday, it sets up a winner-take-all showdown for the AFC North title in Week 17. The Browns are hosting the Steelers, and it would unquestionably be the biggest game in the 22-year history of the New Browns … I feel for Josh Gordon, but his time in the NFL is probably up. He was on the verge of reinstatement with the Seahawks this past week, but the NFL pulled the plug when Gordon’s sobriety slipped again. Football probably isn’t in his future, but here’s hoping he can get the help and support he needs.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.