It’s 1967, and Boston needs to replace Fenway Park

There are a number of arguments against the stadium bill, as will be disclosed by legislative debate next week, such as: No open bidding on contracts, the secret books of the Turnpike Authority, the right to acquire land without compensating anybody except the BRA (Boston Redevelopment Authority), no provision to compensate Boston for taxable property lost to the stadium, and so on.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Harold Kaese arguing that Boston needs a new stadium to replace Fenway Park appeared on Sunday, December 24, 1967, under the headline “Wall Distorts Sox Statistics.”

Advertisement

But Boston still needs a stadium — badly — and the shortcomings of this bill — if as serious as implied by opponents — should be corrected so that it will have the sports palace as quickly and as honestly as is possible in this particular environment.

Why does Boston need a new stadium?

Because other cities with empty ones may steal the Red Sox and Patriots from us.

Because the Turnpike Extension needs more traffic.

Because the city’s hotels, motels, restaurants, taxi cabs, and parking lots need more business.

Because Fenway Park is an antediluvian playground, inadequate in its capacity, parking facilities, and dimensions.

And because I and other writers are tired of wrestling with baseball averages — the most important thing in the paper, next to help wanted — distorted by the left field wall, the porch in left, Green Death, or whatever you want to call it.

How much longer must Red Sox pitchers take a beating in the statistics because they have to pursue their line of employment in a place more prejudiced against low-score hurling than some editorial writers are against law and order?

Advertisement

The best pitcher in the American League last season, not only because the baseball writers said so, but because he won the most games (22), had the most strikeouts (246), hit the most batters (19), and competitively was the toughest, was Jim Lonborg of the Red Sox.

But in earned run average, Lonborg rated 18th with his 3.16 runs allowed per game, which was 1.10 runs per game behind Joe Horlen of the White Sox.

Was Horlen 35 percent more effective a pitcher than Lonborg, as the ERA indicates?

Nobody who followed the American League last season will say so. Rather than say Horlen was 35 percent better than Lonborg, it would be more accurate to say that Comiskey Park, Chicago, is 35 percent easier to pitch in than Fenway Park, Boston.

One absurdity of the American League’s presentation of pitching records is the preferential treatment given the first 15 pitchers (162 or more innings) on the ERA list.

This excludes Lonborg from an important column “percentage rating.”

Horlen’s .731 is first, Jim Merritt’s .650 second, Jim McGlothlin’s .600 is third.

In any percentage rating that means anything, Lonborg’s .710 has to be second — but he has been excluded because his 3.16 ERA did not put him in the first 15.

If Fenway Park helped ruin Lonborg’s ERA, it also helped destroy his batting average record, because hits are more easily made in Fenway Park.

Batting average records against pitcher are not found in the official statistics, but they are interesting enough to be worth an hour of long division.

Advertisement

What pitcher — of those who hurled 162 or more innings — was the hardest to hit safely last season?

Lonborg? Far from it. The .225 batting average against him was 15th in the league, although the best among Red Sox starters.

The hardest man to hit was Gary Peters, White Sox southpaw, who held the bat-swingers to a .199 average. Just behind him (.202) was the fellow with probably the best curve in the league — Dave Boswell of the Twins.

Here is a first 10:

1967 American League - Pitcher Average Against AB H Avg. Gary Peters, Chicago White Sox 942 187 .199 Dave Boswell, Minnesota 801 162 .202 Sonny Siebert, Cleveland 672 136 .202 Joe Horlen, Chicago White Sox 926 188 .203 Al Downing, New York Yankees 728 158 .217 Jim Hunter, Kansas City Athletics 953 209 .219 Tommy John, Chicago White Sox 653 143 .219 Luis Tiant, Cleveland 800 177 .221 Mickey Lolich, Detroit 746 165 .221 George Brunet, California Angels 912 203 .223

Because of Fenway Park, no Boston pitchers rate. Because of Fenway Park, Boston pitchers were eighth in ERA. Because of Fenway Park, six teams allowed fewer runs than the Red Sox.

Why, then, did the Red Sox win the pennant? Probably because they scored 108 more runs than they allowed, compared with Detroit’s 96, Minnesota’s 81, and Chicago’s 40.

If you want to argue that Fenway Park helped Red Sox hitters more than it hurt Red Sox pitchers, OK, but with a new stadium, one with fair dimensions, the question would not arise. Oh, dear, what would I write about then?