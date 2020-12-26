LeBron James named AP’s Male Athlete of the Year for fourth time

LeBron James told the world in 2020 that Black Lives Matter. He helped convince many who had never voted to finally head to the polls. He found more ways to continue elevating the lives of people in his hometown. If that weren’t enough, he won another NBA championship. James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again. A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world. And after a year where he was brilliant, on the court and off, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time. “I still know what I do on the floor and obviously, I give everything to the game,” James told AP. “But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there’s so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them.” The AP award was first given out in 1931. James’ fourth win matched Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods for the most by men. Three women have won the AP award at least four times; Babe Didrikson was a six-time winner, Serena Williams has won five and Chris Evert four.

Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah football team who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. A day earlier, the 19-year-old Jordan, a 5-foot-7-inch, 200-pounder who finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns, was named the Pac-12′s Newcomer of the Year. “Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement . . . Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who transferred from the University of Houston with the hope of competing for championships with the Hurricanes, announced he was returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. King, who completed 201 of 316 passes for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions, while rushing for 520 yards and 4 TDs, will likely make No. 18 Miami (8-2), which closes this season Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State (7-3), a favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference next season.

College basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga men roll

Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading the No. 1 Gonzaga men’s basketball team (7-0) to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion. The game was played at a neutral site in Fort Worth, Texas, which came as a replacement on the Zags’ schedule for a 1 vs. 2 matchup against Baylor in Indianapolis earlier in December that was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues . . . Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills delivered seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes to help sixth-ranked Houston pull away to a 63-54 victory over the University of Central Florida in Orlando. The Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) overcame cold shooting by holding UCF (3-2, 1-1) to one field goal over the final 8:50 to remain unbeaten and deny the Knights a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week.. . . Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State, 71-70, in Evanston, Ill. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (7-2, 1-2) with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Harvard transfer Seth Towns, a transfer from Harvard had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five . . . Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat Indiana (5-4, 0-2), 69-60. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run.

Soccer

ManU, Leicester battle to draw

Leicester came from behind twice to draw, 2-2, against Manchester United and stay ahead of its opponent in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he scored in the 79th minute, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league. If the visitors had held on, they would have jumped above Leicester, but Jamie Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that was drifting off target before deflecting into the net off the outstretched leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe in the 85th . . . Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a Merseyside top two in the Premier League by scoring a late goal for Everton in its 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United. Everton jumped into second place above Leicester and Manchester United, after their 2-2 draw. Everton is two points behind rival Liverpool, which plays at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday . . . Manchester City climbed to fifth in the Premier League standings with a routine 2-0 win over Newcastle, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres. Gundogan tucked home a cutback from Raheem Sterling to score in consecutive home games in the league and put City ahead in the 14th minute. Torres, a winger, was playing as the lone striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus — who has contracted the coronavirus — and scored for the second time in the league this season to make it 2-0 . . . Powered by 19-year-olds Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka — and a 20-year-old in Emile Smith Rowe making his first start in the Premier League this season — Arsenal produced its best performance in some time to beat Chelsea, 3-1, and lift some of the gloom over embattled Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium . . . Jim McLean, the Scottish soccer manager who led Dundee United to its only domestic league title in 1983 and the European Cup semifinals the following year, has died. He was 83. McLean’s death was announced by the club on Saturday. The cause was not disclosed.

Miscellany

Blackhawks, Soderberg agree on deal

The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract, bolstering the team’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries. The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.

