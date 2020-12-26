Looking back on a most unusual year for On Second Thought

The year 2020, as far from normal as any of us ever could have imagined, summoned topics here that included:

From the start then, On Second Thought and its writer were positioned to be abnormal.

Next Sunday will mark the start of my 12th year writing “On Second Thought,” a column that when first presented to me in late 2009 was loosely defined by one editor here at the Globe as “stuff that normally wouldn’t make its way into the sports section.”

▪ The manufacturing of fans made of cardboard to fill arenas and stadiums. Art didn’t mimic life, but instead outright replaced it.

Advertisement

▪ An ex-NHL linesman who grows marijuana in Chicopee. Kevin Collins has waded deep into the weeds, and made it a thriving business.

▪ A couple of old ball gloves I rediscovered in a cellar trunk. My old man would be thrilled that decades later they still smelled of neatsfoot oil.

▪ The inclusion of breakdancing in the 2024 Olympics. In Paris. Olympus, gone off its rocker, believes the world will rock to the beat. I have my doubts.

▪ A glimpse of Babe Ruth about to board a train in Manhattan for his first spring training with the Yankees in 1920. I know, it was too soon for some of us. I wrote it to serve as a reminder that we’ve endured bigger departures than Tom Brady and Mookie Betts.

▪ My dip into the practice of forest bathing. I know what you’re thinking, and the thought even repulses me. It’s actually merely a walk in the woods, with focus narrowed and mind open.

▪ The closure of the last candlepin lanes in Worcester, where the game was invented and first played at the start of the 1880s. In hindsight, I regretted not including how great it felt as a kid to snug up the laces on rental shoes (15 cents) before rolling three strings on a Saturday morn.

Advertisement

The Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester, seen here in 2003, closed this year. Sean Dougherty/The Boston Globe/Freelance

There were more, many more, including last Sunday’s piece that asked readers if our protracted hardships of 2020 made it easier for them to surrender some bedrock sports beliefs or traditions. Specifically, might it be easier to envision the Red Sox trading in Fenway Park for a sparkling new ballyard in the Back Bay.

The e-mail poured in, Twitter lit up. More than 400 reader responses were posted to the digital version of the story on bostonglobe.com.

A smattering of responders stated, some quite emphatically, that they were eager to move on from the 108-year-old ballpark. Bad sightlines and exorbitant prices were among the most common laments.

“Yes, I love history, nostalgia, and all similar considerations,” wrote one responder. “But when the wrecking ball finally comes for Fenway Park, I will not shed a tear.”

The vast majority, including even the few “Forever Fenways” who didn’t refer to me as a “[expletive] moron,” said they want to keep the old park running in perpetuity. It’s home. It’s full of memories, familial ties, its quirks, inadequacies, and failings to be ever-embraced and revered.

“Was this article written in 1995?” wrote another. “Dupont is a [expletive] . . . now he wants to tear down a national monument that has been rehabbed and updated the past fifteen years.”

Advertisement

I get it. Frankly, I wasn’t advocating for closing Fenway, although I’m ready to move on after 60-plus years of visits, including my short stints as an usher (summer 1970), and my years as a Red Sox beat reporter.

I was in Fenway with my dad, top row of the bleachers, the afternoon they beat the Twins in 1967 and then later in the day clinched the pennant. It remains the single fondest memory of my dad, but that’s because of the bond we shared that afternoon, not the ballpark.

Decades later, I watched the Garden get gutted and razed. The bricks and mortar go. The memories stay. All of which I realized long before I ever learned the term coronavirus.

On a different subject, and far more enjoyable, a Dec. 16 e-mail I received added detail to an Oct. 4 On Second Thought about Will “Cannonball” Jackman. He was a heralded righthander in the Negro Leagues who spent most of his playing years pitching for Black teams in Boston and lived most of his adult years as a chauffeur.

I wrote the column because 2020 was the 100-year anniversary of the Negro Leagues, yet another celebration that was significantly muted amid the pandemic. Prior stories about Jackman noted that he spent many years as a chauffeur for a family in Dedham.

The e-mailer, Nancy Chick, wrote to correct that Jackman spent some 30 years as chauffeur to William Converse Chick, and wife Ruth (French), during the decades they owned their townhouse at 317 Commonwealth Avenue.

Advertisement

Geoff Chick, William’s grandson who now lives with wife Nancy in Maine, added that his grandparents fondly thought of Jackman as family. The great righthander also did odd jobs for the Chicks at their home in Swampscott. But for the most part, he steered the family car around town and often took it home to another part of the city at night. William Converse Chick was a successful businessman and, according to Geoff, typically traded in his wheels for a new Caddy every year or two just up the street at the Peter Fuller dealership (then adjacent the BU Bridge).

In talking with Geoff Chick, I mused over what it would have been like to talk with Jackman, decked out in his chauffeur’s outfit (photo provided by Geoff) as he waited in the car outside 317 Comm. Ave. The stories he could tell, as a Black man, making his way to Boston from Texas in the 1920s and making his life here as ballplayer and car driver. How did he find life here in a city with such a spotted racial history? How did he come by work with the Chicks?

“It seems my grandparents were good friends of the Yawkeys, my grandmother and Jean Yawkey were friends or roommates from college,” reported Geoff Chick. “They viewed the ’46 World Series from the Yawkeys’ box at Fenway.”

Geoff Chick noted that a newspaper report in the ’50s noted that the Red Sox sought out Jackman’s opinion about what Black players they might consider signing.

Advertisement

“So the Yawkeys definitely knew him,” said Chick, “and may have put Will Jackman in touch with my grandparents.”

Jackman no doubt would have been pleased with Major League Baseball in recent days finally recognizing the Negro Leagues as a “major” league — thus “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history,” according to the MLB press release.

The Boston Negro Leagues jersey of Will 'Cannonball' Blackman. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Mother’s Day, I wrote a remembrance of my mom, Fran, who was raised in rural England (Long Barn Lane in Padgate) and how she influenced what I do for a living. It took me the better part of a workday to respond to some 50 heartfelt e-mails I received, a number of which quoted back one of the lines:

“Our parents are us and we are them, a fact that most of us find maddening, and comforting, and at times confounding. Yet to deny it is to deny the color of our eyes and everything we see through them.”

In the column, I did not include one of Fran’s favorite poems, entitled “Ducks” by British poet Frank W. Harvey. She often recited it, from memory, including during her final days of hospice.

“From troubles of the world I turn to ducks, Beautiful comical things

Sleeping or curled

Their heads beneath white wings

By water cool,

Beneath the pool,

To eat in various mucks

Tails uppermost or waddling

Sailor-like on the shores

Of ponds, or paddling

— Left! Right! — with fanlike feet

Which are for steady oars . . . ”

It goes on, with its main point being, at least by Fran’s telling, that there is always a way to divert our minds from “troubles of the world,” if only for brief respite. Sports can be like that, thank goodness.

I’ve thought of “Ducks” often in a world full of trouble and hurt in 2020, as well as Fran’s enduring spirit to the end.

With a new year about to begin, here’s hoping 2021 is better for us all — men, women, and ducks alike.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.