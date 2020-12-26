For MIAA basketball in 2020-21, modifications work just as they were drawn up

The replacement of the traditional opening jump ball with an inbounds pass is just one of a laundry list of COVID-19 modifications approved by the MIAA to comply with guidelines established by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

“It’s pretty nice to be able to draw up an inbounds play right at the start of the game and have it work,” said Dolores, whose Shamrocks defeated Archbishop Williams, 54-28, in their Catholic Central League debut.

Moments before the start of Saturday’s matchup against Archbishop Williams, Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball coach Amy Dolores drew up a play starting with an inbounds pass, then watched as her team converted a 3-pointer from the corner on the opening possession.

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan’s bench was socially distant while Olivia Olson went to the free throw line during Saturday's girls’ basketball game against Archbishop Williams. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

“We’re still figuring it out, trying to figure out how to take advantage of the different sideline situations and it’s definitely going to be a learning experience as we go along this season,” said Dolores, in her second year as coach at Bishop Feehan.

The modifications to the game are noticeable: only four players in free throw lanes, the elimination of jump balls, and only one player at the substitution table at a time from each team. In addition, every time a player exits the floor or re-enters the game, they must stop at the scorer’s table and apply hand sanitizer. As with all MIAA sports, mask use and social distancing is mandatory for players, coaches, officials and spectators.

“We had a number of scrimmages at the beginning of the season, and we took care of learning the modifications then,” Archbishop Williams coach Matt Mahoney said. “Learning how to do conditioning with the masks on was a challenge but we’re adapting.”

Despite the various changes, the game itself remains largely the same.

“The up and down, the flow of the game, once it gets going it isn’t affected and that’s really good,” Dolores said.

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams's Ariana Hay (left) guards Bishop Feehan’s Meghan Rapose, both players wearing masks as part of the COVID-19 protocols for MIAA basketball this season. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

In a pre-pandemic world, Bishop Feehan junior point guard Lydia Mordarski would have silenced the Archbishop Williams crowd, putting up 14 points in the Shamrocks’ victory. But the sounds inside the gym were not of fans cheering for their team, instead replaced by an eerie silence, broken only by the tweet of referees’ handheld electronic whistles and the squeak of sneakers on hardwood.

Despite the absence of crowds and cheers, the ability to play the game is an opportunity not taken lightly.

“This is better than nothing. We were waiting on the MIAA guidelines and didn’t know if we were even going to be able to have a season, so now it’s about following the guidelines and staying safe because the only way this season works is if we all do that,” Dolores said.

Checking in and out of games this season, players such as Archbishop Williams’s Angie Coletti have to use hand sanitizer at the scorer's table. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 73, Bishop Feehan 69 — Will O’Malley’s 22 points sparked the Bishops (2-0) to the victory in their Catholic Central League opener. Jack McCarthy (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Andre Mills (15 points) also had solid games for Archbishop Williams.

Cathedral 67, Arlington Catholic 56 — Sophomores Wesley Odiase (19 points, 7 rebounds), Kamari James (10 points, 3 assists) and Nahseem Fenton (9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers in their season-opening victory in the Catholic Central League. Jimmy Ball (18 points), Andre Perez (17 points) and Matt Morvillo (14 points) all hit double figures for the Cougars.

Advertisement

Boys’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Conor Kelly had a goal and two assists, and James O’Toole a goal and assist, with Jackson Sylvester and Lucas LaMonica (empty-netter) each adding a goal as the Bishops improved to 2-0 with the nonleague victory.

St. Mary’s 10, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Kyle LoNigro and Colby Magliozzi each notched hat tricks and the Spartans opened their season with a Catholic Central League rout. Brady Bullock also scored twice, and Dante D’Ambrosio and Harrison Kinne added goals for St. Mary’s.