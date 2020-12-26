Pro Bowl snub doesn’t worry Patriots’ J.C. Jackson

Jackson is second in the NFL with eight interceptions, excelling in a season where teams threw in his direction often to avoid targeting reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore .

That the third-year cornerback was left off the Pro Bowl roster when the honorees were announced last week is more of a major error.

J.C. Jackson was left off the Pro Bowl ballot earlier this season, a minor mistake that was quickly corrected.

The omission didn’t really seem to bother Jackson during the week.

“I really don’t care, man. To be honest with you, I’m focusing on Buffalo right now,’' Jackson said. “I’ve got to finish out my season strong for myself and my teammates. That’s all going to fall in place. I know what I can do. I know I’m a Pro Bowler in my eyes and, like, it is what it is, man. Like, who cares?’'

It was a rhetorical question, but the answer would be more than a few people cared. Teammates, including Adrian Phillips and Jakobi Meyers expressed shock at the snub. Some top corners from around the league, including Darius Slay and Marlon Humphrey also expressed dismay.

Jackson appreciated the support.

“That just let me know that the people know,’' Jackson said. “People know what it is. They knew. If you know, you know, man. That’s how I see it. If you know, you know.’'

Jackson will face different challenges over the last two weeks as he’ll likely be tasked with guarding the opposition’s top receiver with Gilmore out with a quadriceps injury.

“I just have to step up and be that guy,’' he said. “Just have to be that guy and be the No. 1 corner and play like the No. 1 corner.’'

A restricted free agent at season’s end, Jackson believes better things are in store from him.

“I feel like I had an OK season,’' he said. “I could have done much better. In some games I could have played better, better performance. I’ll never give myself credit. I can be way better than I was this year, trust me. They haven’t seen nothing yet.’'

Kicker Aguayo signed to practice squad

The Patriots signed kicker Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad, giving them three players at the position: Nick Folk and fellow practice squader Justin Rohrwasser.

Aguayo was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2016 after a decorated college career but he only lasted two seasons in Tampa Bay. Now he gets a chance to jumpstart his career in New England.

“I think any time you can bring a good player in like that and add good players to your team, you should do so,’' said special teams coach Cam Achord. “So, no matter what position it is or anything like that, any time you can add good players and good guys are out there, you have to continue to get better and add as many good players as you can have on the team.’'

Folk, 36, has hit 25 straight field goals and said he would like to play past this season. Rohrwasser was a fifth-round pick who has been on the practice squad all season.

Health care workers will be honored with cutouts at Gillette

Though no fans will be in the stands Monday night, there will be more than 900 cutouts on display at Gillette Stadium as part of Health Care Hero Appreciation Night.

Earlier this month, the Patriots partnered with United Health Group to give health care workers a chance to reserve a free cutout. Additionally, fans were able to participate by donating to the American Nurses Foundation. The proceeds will go to the Well-Being Initiative aimed at addressing the mental health of all nurses, particularly those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cutouts will be placed in the Optum Field Lounge and in the stadium’s lower bowl. Patriots players will don custom shirts during warmups displaying images and names of some frontline workers.

Julian Edelman absent from practice

Julian Edelman (knee) was not at Saturday’s practice, all but assuring the receiver won’t be activated for Monday’s game. Defensive tackles Carl Davis (injured reserve) and Isaiah Mack (COVID-19 reserve) also were not on hand … Tight end Jordan Thomas was the only active roster player not spotted at the practice. It was not injury related as he has been ruled out for Monday … The club listed 20 players as limited in practice and questionable for the Bills game, including: running backs Damien Harris (ankle) and J.J. Taylor (quadriceps); center David Andrews (calf); guard Shaq Mason (calf); offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) and Justin Herron (ankle); receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh); defensive linemen Tawshawn Bower (ankle), Byron Cowart (back), Adam Butler (shoulder), Lawrence Guy (shoulder), and John Simon (hamstring); linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Shilique Calhoun (knee), and Anfernee Jennings (shoulder); corners J.C. Jackson (knee) and Jonathan Jones (neck); long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back); and coverage specialist Matthew Slater (knee).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.