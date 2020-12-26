Who are the Patriots’ building blocks for the future?

But the Patriots are not totally devoid of young talent. As the Patriots look to rebuild their roster over the offseason, let’s take a look at the players who could be considered the team’s building blocks (not including older players such as Joe Thuney, David Andrews, and Adam Butler):

Bill Belichick has taken plenty of heat this year for the roster he built. The Patriots spent the minimum salaries for their three quarterbacks, and are getting what they paid for. Their wide receiver and tight end groups are the least talented in the NFL. And the Patriots’ draft record over the last five years is cover-your-eyes awful.

There is a surprising consensus among fans, players, and media about why the Patriots are 6-8 and set to miss the playoffs for the first time in 12 years — talent, or lack thereof.

CB J.C. Jackson: The third-year pro is only 25 years old and blossoming into one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. Jackson is second in the NFL with eight interceptions this year, and quarterbacks have a 49.2 completion percentage and 46.2 passer rating when targeting him. He has 16 interceptions over three seasons, and has never missed a game because of injury.

The only complicating factor is his free agency status. Jackson is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Patriots are almost certainly going to put a first-round tender on him, which last year was $4.641 million. But Jackson should also get a lot of interest in free agency — he recently signed on with Darrelle Revis’s former agent — and it wouldn’t be shocking for a team that picks in the back half of the first round to decide it would rather spend its pick on a polished veteran such as Jackson instead of a rookie.

So the Patriots may ultimately have to decide if they want to keep Jackson as a building block or take an extra first-round pick.

RB Damien Harris: He was buried on the depth chart as a rookie and didn’t get into the lineup this year until Week 4, but he has been a revelation since. Harris has three 100-yard games, leads the Patriots in rushing, and has been a better fit than Sony Michel as the first-down, between-the-tackles runner.

Between Weeks 4-14 (Harris missed last week’s game), he was fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (691) and third in yards per carry (5.04). Harris has been a physical, downhill runner who has been tackled behind the line of scrimmage on just seven of 137 attempts, for the third-lowest percentage (5.1) among running backs. Harris’s six broken tackles in 137 carries are the same number Derrick Henry has in 321.

Harris only has two touchdowns, but that’s because Cam Newton has been a vulture. Harris is under contract for two more years at minimum salaries and should continue to be the centerpiece of the rushing attack.

WR Jakobi Meyers: An undrafted rookie in 2019, Meyers has emerged as the Patriots’ most consistent receiver, with 49 catches for 616 yards with two 100-yard games. Since entering lineup in Week 7, Meyers is:

▪ 17th in the NFL in catches (48), with more than Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry, Calvin Ridley, A.J. Brown, Michael Thomas, Chase Claypool, and Mike Evans.

▪ 15th in receiving yards (609), with more than Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Evans, Landry, Amari Cooper, T.Y. Hilton, and Julio Jones.

▪ Tied for 14th in catches of 25-plus yards (five).

Meyers doesn’t have a touchdown catch yet, and he doesn’t have elite athleticism. But he’s smart and savvy and projects as a solid No. 2 or 3 receiver.

Jakobi Meyers has become one of the Patriots' most consistent receivers this season. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

OL Mike Onwenu: The sixth-round pick from Michigan has been quite the find (where have we read that before?). He has shown everything you want from a youngster — versatility, durability, and good production. Onwenu has played in all 14 games and started 12 in a row, playing three positions (left guard, right guard, and right tackle). His 811 snaps (90.5 percent) are second-most among offensive linemen, and he hasn’t missed a snap since entering the lineup. And Onwenu has allowed just three sacks and committed one penalty (a holding call) all season.

Onwenu can seamlessly fit in at several spots on the line, and if Marcus Cannon doesn’t return, Onwenu can easily be the team’s right tackle.

S Kyle Dugger: The jump from Division 2 to the NFL has not seemed too big for Dugger, the Patriots’ first draft pick last April. An ultra-athletic, hard-hitting safety, Dugger has been a valuable chess piece for Belichick as a safety and linebacker.

He doesn’t have great stats — just 50 tackles, one pass defended, and one tackle for loss in 12 games — but Dugger has carved out a nice role in the defense, starting the last six games and playing in 72.5 percent of snaps. He also has played 151 special teams snaps.

Dugger was a menace against Baltimore (12 tackles) and will be an important piece for the future as quarterbacks and tight ends get more athletic.

Kyle Dugger has cemented himself into the Patriots' defense this season, playing 72.5 percent of snaps. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

LB Josh Uche: The second-rounder from Michigan doesn’t have great stats — just seven tackles, seven quarterback hits, and one sack in eight games — but his talent is obvious. Uche’s speed and athleticism on the edge were crucial in containing Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, and he was a menace against the Chargers, finishing with three QB hits.

He has been held to a third-down and special teams role, playing just 18.4 snaps per game. But Uche reminds me of Jamie Collins, another uber-athletic linebacker who played 18.6 snaps per game as a rookie before taking off in his second season.

P Jake Bailey: In just his second year, Bailey, voted to the Pro Bowl, is having one of the greatest statistical seasons in NFL history. His 46.1-yard net average (the Holy Grail stat for punters) would break Johnny Hekker’s NFL record of 46.0 in 2016. Bailey has also allowed a league-low eight punt returns all season, and his 46 return yards allowed are second-fewest (20 came on one play).

Bailey also is an excellent kickoff specialist, and he has the NFL’s eighth-lowest return average (20.7 yards). Bailey also can be the emergency kicker and nails 60-yard attempts in warm-ups.

The Patriots may be set at punter for the next 10 years.

Players who could be in the mix

LT Isaiah Wynn: Has been solid when he plays, but Wynn has hit injured reserve in all three seasons and played in 19 of a possible 50 games. The Patriots have to make a decision on his fifth-year option (which is non-guaranteed) by May.

DE/LB Chase Winovich: He plays with a relentless motor and makes impact plays. But in a year with several spots open on defense, Winovich has not been able to grasp a full-time role. Last week against Miami he played just 19 of 72 snaps. Something is missing.

WR N’Keal Harry: Not ready to bury him yet, especially since he’s under contract for two more years and just $3.3 million total (fully guaranteed). Certainly the Patriots expected more than 30 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. But let’s see how he does with a full offseason and perhaps a better quarterback.

TEs Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene: Not surprised to see the rookies struggle, though certainly more could be expected than two catches for 10 yards combined. But they had better produce in Year 2.

CB Joejuan Williams: Another disappointment, he only played 82 snaps as a rookie and 108 this year. But he’s under contract for two more years for cheap money, and the Patriots might need him next year if they lose Stephon Gilmore or Jackson.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.