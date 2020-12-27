Ratings juggernaut ‘60 Minutes’ rolls on

A week before the presidential election, I wrote a column that, among other things, questioned the political wisdom of Donald Trump’s “disproportionately angry response” to the “perfectly reasonable questions” about the coronavirus that respected “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked him during an interview in the White House.

Trump abruptly walked out of the interview after accusing Stahl of asking “misleading” questions and making a “vicious” statement. He chastised Stahl, a “60 Minutes” correspondent for three decades, with a condescending “That’s no way to talk.” Then he mocked Stahl as “a zippo” at a subsequent campaign rally.

I pointed out that CBS’s Sunday newsmagazine, which debuted in 1968, has been “the most consistent ratings powerhouse on television for decades,” indicating a level of public regard for the program and its correspondents that made Stahl perhaps not the ideal target for presidential ire.