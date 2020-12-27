Ratings juggernaut ‘60 Minutes’ rolls on

A week before the presidential election, I wrote a column that, among other things, questioned the political wisdom of Donald Trump’s “disproportionately angry response” to the “perfectly reasonable questions” about the coronavirus that respected “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked him during an interview in the White House.
Trump abruptly walked out of the interview after accusing Stahl of asking “misleading” questions and making a “vicious” statement. He chastised Stahl, a “60 Minutes” correspondent for three decades, with a condescending “That’s no way to talk.” Then he mocked Stahl as “a zippo” at a subsequent campaign rally.
I pointed out that CBS’s Sunday newsmagazine, which debuted in 1968, has been “the most consistent ratings powerhouse on television for decades,” indicating a level of public regard for the program and its correspondents that made Stahl perhaps not the ideal target for presidential ire.
Advertisement
Anyway, the continued popularity of “60 Minutes” was confirmed again this week when the Nielsen ratings were released. With 11.6 million viewers on Dec. 20, it was the third-ranked program of the week, and the top non-sports prime-time show. It was the 13th straight week that “60 Minutes” has landed in the Nielsen top 10.
The show’s viewership is up nearly 10 percent this season, averaging 11.9 million viewers each Sunday. In the 2019-20 season, “60 Minutes” spokesman Kevin Tedesco told me Wednesday, the program was in the weekly Nielsen top 10 a total of 25 times. Roughly the same was true in the previous four seasons.
Numbers can lie, of course. But these numbers don’t. They tell a tale of a TV news program that has lost remarkably little steam in more than a half-century on the air. Trump will be gone on Jan. 20. “60 Minutes” will remain.
Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.