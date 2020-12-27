Stanley Tucci hosts cocktail tutorial with in-laws, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci raised a glass to “A Quiet Place” co-stars (and real life couple) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The star invited the pair to imbibe in a twist on a classic Cosmopolitan — or as he deemed it, a “Christmas Cosmo” — using sprigs of rosemary and pomegranate juice instead of lime.

Tucci married his longtime partner and Blunt’s sister, Felicity, in 2012 and the London-based couple have two young children. She also served as camerawoman for Tucci’s Instagram tutorial where he presents his method behind the bar for his patient in-laws. Emily and Tucci’s connection stretches back to “The Devil Wears Prada,” where they co-starred as chic, ladder-climbing employees of Meryl Streep’s revered high fashion publication, “Runway.”

The “Julie and Julie” star jokingly called his guests his “elves” as they provided “helpful” feedback while Tucci prepped their drinks. Newton native Krasinski, who was tasked with prepping pomegranate seeds to be muddled in the drink, was caught on camera eating the garnish by the spoonful. But in classic Jim Halpert deadpan replied, “This is delicious, but I did mess up.”

Tucci’s first Instagram cocktail tutorial for a Negroni went viral in April, accumulating more than 92,000 likes and more than 1 million views. While he and his family were gathered in close quarters for this round, Tucci made special note in his Instagram post that: “This video was made in accordance with the UK Government’s Covid 19 regulations in place at the time of filming.”



