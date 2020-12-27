Boston to end 2020 on a cool, quiet front, forecasters say

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some snow showers out in the Berkshires,” he said.

A chance of light rain showers north of Boston is possible Monday afternoon, and parts of western Massachusetts could see snow, Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service said in a phone interview.

Boston is set to end the year on a week of quiet weather, and parts of the state could ring in 2021 with rain or snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Boston could reach 50 degrees, with a low of 31 degrees Monday night, according to the weather service’s website.

Advertisement

When the Patriots play the Bills Monday night, temperatures in Foxborough are expected to be in the upper 30s, according to the weather service.

There is no chance of precipitation, the sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be 5 to 10 mph, the service said.

As the week progresses, the weather is expected to be cool and quiet, Gaucher said. Tuesday will likely be the coldest day of the week, with a wind chill in the low 20s in the afternoon. Tuesday will also be breezy, with wind gusts of 22 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, possibly reaching 38 degrees, according to the weather service’s website. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to be sunny, with clouds rolling in Wednesday night.

New Years’ Eve could bring showers to the Boston area that will likely last into New Years’ Day, Gaucher said. Mixed precipitation is likely, but it is too early to know specifically which areas could receive snow or how much they could receive.

“It’s still too early to say who will see what,” he said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.