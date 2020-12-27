Boston Police ask for help identifying suspects in South Boston stabbing

Boston Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects potentially involved in a stabbing that took place shortly before 11 p.m. December 18 in South Boston.

On Friday, Dec. 18, an officer patrolling the area near West Broadway and F Street noticed an individual with apparent stab wounds. The victim, 25, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals are suspected to be involved with the crime. The first is a middle-aged woman with curly hair, who was wearing dark clothes and sneakers, and carrying two shopping bags. The second is a male, who was wearing dark colors, glasses, a hat, and white sneakers.