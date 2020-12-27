fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Police ask for help identifying suspects in South Boston stabbing

Police seeking information on two people believed to be involved

By Ivy Scott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2020, 11 minutes ago

Boston Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects potentially involved in a stabbing that took place shortly before 11 p.m. December 18 in South Boston.

On Friday, Dec. 18, an officer patrolling the area near West Broadway and F Street noticed an individual with apparent stab wounds. The victim, 25, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals are suspected to be involved with the crime. The first is a middle-aged woman with curly hair, who was wearing dark clothes and sneakers, and carrying two shopping bags. The second is a male, who was wearing dark colors, glasses, a hat, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding these people is advised to contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742 or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.