Holyoke wanted to give COVID relief cash directly to residents. The state said no.

But the state, which must approve CARES Act spending in smaller cities, rejected the proposal , sparking debate over how exactly the relief money should be invested locally. The debate played out against a rapidly approaching deadline for states to either spend the stimulus money or return it to the federal government.

When federal COVID relief funds poured into Massachusetts, the progressive mayor of Holyoke had an idea for how to spend his city’s share. Why not give the money directly to struggling families with young children, infusing cash into one of the poorest cities in the state?

State officials say they are simply following federal guidance, apportioning the money so that it does not lead to a federal audit or a clawback of funds. But Holyoke leaders argue the Baker administration is being overly cautious, nixing an efficient aid plan out of a political aversion to direct cash relief.

“This would be a stimulus to the families, to help folks stay afloat,” said Mayor Alex Morse in an interview with the Globe, calling the state’s interpretation of federal rules “unnecessarily stringent.”

In the fall, Holyoke proposed distributing pre-paid debit cards to families with children enrolled in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade in the city’s public schools, where 81 percent of students qualify as “economically disadvantaged,” according to state data. Families would get approximately $800 per child, and could use the money to pay for almost any expense, including food, rent, clothing, and technology. (The cards couldn’t be used for a few restricted items, such as alcohol, tobacco, and gambling.)

School has been remote since March, and the goal of such a program was to help families cover additional costs, from higher utility bills to increased child care needs, said Mike Bloomberg, Holyoke’s point person on the proposal. Morse is a member of “Mayors for a Guaranteed Income” and the city’s proposal borrowed some elements from guaranteed income pilots around the country.

The idea was rooted in years of international research showing that direct cash assistance — which recipients can choose how to spend — is cheap and powerfully effective, especially during a crisis.

“It’s pretty simplistic to think that when you’re struggling for money, you get money,” said Dr. Louise Ivers, the executive director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Global Health, whose team embedded with the Holyoke Board of Health this year. Resistance to the idea, she said, is often rooted in “moral judgment.”

“It’s being punitive: ‘I don’t trust poor and working-class people to do what’s best for themselves and their families,’” Ivers said.

The Baker administration said the rejection was not politically motivated and was solely about enforcing federal guidelines and preventing a clawback of the funds.

In November, the special director for federal funds for Massachusetts, Heath W. Fahle, told Holyoke such a program was ineligible under federal rules.

The problem, Fahle wrote in an e-mail that the Globe reviewed, was that the Treasury said coronavirus funds could not be used to make “a per capita payment to residents of a particular jurisdiction without an assessment of individual need.”

From the state’s perspective, distributing cash to all families with young kids in the city’s public schools was overly broad. The state suggested creating an application process that would establish specific income loss from COVID-19 and then designing a targeted program, such as food benefits, to address that loss. (The City of Chelsea received federal funds for a program designed similarly.)

“Unfortunately, the City declined to take advantage of the Administration’s suggestions to help modify the proposed program to bring it in line with federal standards and ensure that funds would not need to be repaid to the federal government,” said Patrick Marvin, a spokesman for the state’s Executive Office for Administration and Finance, in a statement.

But Morse and other Holyoke officials said the administrative hurdles to assessing individual need would be too high, and that they could safely assume that remote schooling had negatively impacted families without requiring each family to explain exactly how. The state’s suggestions “would have completely gutted the efficacy and feasibility of the program, and they knew that,” Bloomberg said.

Holyoke officials also point out that North Carolina authorized the same federal funds for the same purpose — distributing $335 to every family with children.

Similar debates have played out across the country. A number of other cities and states, including Houston, Washington, D.C., and Oregon, have funded some version of direct cash transfers with federal money, according to Michael Leachman, vice president for state fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

But federal guidance on how the relief money could be used was confusing, Leachman said, and changed over the course of the summer, even as states were racing to figure out how best to spend millions before the end of December. (That deadline was ultimately extended in the COVID relief bill Congress just passed.) State officials feared a provision in the law saying that if the Treasury determined states misspent funds, they may be required to return money.

“A lot of states were overly concerned about that possibility,” Leachman said. “They were overly cautious.”

That caution, Holyoke officials say, has had real consequences in Massachusetts. Many Holyoke residents were struggling even before COVID, and remote schooling upended some families’ already precarious financial situations.

Christiana Haramut, 39, had worked for years to become a recovery coach for women who, like her, had struggled with addiction. In March, she finally got her dream job. But her two daughters, ages 14 and 10, are learning remotely, and Haramut had to leave her new position in September to be home with her children during the day.

Now she works nights at a local pizza place, scraping together money to feed her kids and keep the lights on, while at the same time organizing aid for Holyoke’s homeless community and attending weekly recovery meetings on Zoom.

She said $800 would be “such a blessing,” even if it wouldn’t go far enough.

“How often can I not buy laundry detergent ‘till the middle of the month, because I have to make this stretch to the 14th?” She imagined she might have tried to buy something extra for her kids with the money — and “by something extra, I mean socks before Christmas,” she said.

Instead of sending unrestricted checks to families, Holyoke will spend its federal funds on HEPA filters for classrooms and funding for the Holyoke Medical Center and Holyoke Health Center.

“It’s not going to help people buy food, pay their rent, other essential things,” Morse said.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.