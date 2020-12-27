One dead, five injured in Lynn shooting

Charles Dorsey, 37, a 10-year resident of the area, said he saw one of the victims running toward the police station.

Quincy Terrace, the small lane where the shooting occurred less than 24 hours before, was empty around 3:30 p.m. A person opened fire Saturday on a group of people who were filming a music video, sending them running to safety.

LYNN — One day after a man was killed and five others injured in a post-Christmas shooting, downtown streets were quiet on Sunday in this North Shore city.

“I literally heard him yelling, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, somebody help me!’ ” Dorsey said, adding later, “He ran right up on this [street]light, so I could see his hands clear as day, covered in blood.”

Advertisement

“We are all gonna sleep in my bed tonight,” he said on Saturday. “Everyone is a little shaken.”

No new details were released about the shooting that occurred just blocks from City Hall and the police station.

Quincy Terrace, where there are few residences, was still blocked on one end Sunday by police tape, as well as a parked car. A discarded mask, a tire, and littered plastic covered parts of the road. Broken glass was visible across from the terrace on Washington Street. Music played from one of the nearby apartments.

The scene contrasted with the holiday decorations adorning the city. Just around the block, white lights glimmered from City Hall and colorful ones decorated greenery in the middle of a traffic island.

Saturday’s shooting was at least the second in Lynn this month, and the second with multiple casualties since July, according to Globe reporting.

On Dec. 2, an 18-year-old male was shot as he sat in a parked car and suffered leg injuries, police said. The Fourth of July was marred by a shooting that left one man dead and four injured, police said at the time.

Advertisement

The six men shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday ranged in age from 24 to 30. Four were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where one of them later died from his injuries. Two others were taken to Salem Hospital, Lynn police said Saturday.

No arrests had been made Sunday, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office. She declined to release the name of the man who was killed, saying his family had not yet been notified.

“How many more people have to die?” Travis Lorini, a resident who witnessed the shooting, said by telephone Sunday. “How many people have to die over there to change things?”

Lorini said he had left his house Saturday evening to buy a pack of cigarettes when he heard the shots. He recognized some at the scene as “neighborhood kids,” who often hang out in the area. Police occasionally come to tell them to move along, but they usually return, he said.

But the sound of rapid gunfire on a holiday weekend was surprising, he said.

“They’re not like, assaulting or harassing or anything. They don’t bother anybody, and I don’t see them having weapons or anything, as far as I noticed,” he said.

State Police assigned to Blodgett’s office are investigating the shooting along with Lynn police. A Lynn police spokesman did not return requests for comment Sunday. Several Lynn officials, including Mayor Thomas McGee, also could not be reached.

Advertisement

Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this story.





















Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.