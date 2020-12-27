Suspect arrested after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

Boston Police have arrested a 36-year-old East Boston man on potential murder charges after a fatal stabbing near the Maverick MBTA station in East Boston on Christmas Eve, the department said Sunday.

Officers responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Thursday that a person was stabbed in the area of 208 Sumner Street. Upon arrival, officers identified an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The next day, Boston Police arrested Steven Anthony Hatfield, who is currently awaiting arraignment in East Boston District Court, police said.