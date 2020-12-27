Suspect arrested after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

Boston Police have arrested a 36-year-old East Boston man on potential murder charges after a fatal stabbing near the Maverick MBTA station in East Boston on Christmas Eve, the department said Sunday.
Officers responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Thursday that a person was stabbed in the area of 208 Sumner Street. Upon arrival, officers identified an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The next day, Boston Police arrested Steven Anthony Hatfield, who is currently awaiting arraignment in East Boston District Court, police said.
Boston Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.