Two people hospitalized following kitchen fire in Quincy

The building, located at 540 Hancock St., a few blocks north of the Wollaston MBTA station, includes some assisted living apartments. Griffith said many residents are handicapped and had to be carried.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the six-story building around 6:20 p.m. after a resident on the third floor returned to his apartment to find his home full of smoke, according to Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Paul Griffith.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-alarm fire in a Quincy apartment building on Sunday, according to officials.

Two people, including the man who lived in the third-floor, smoke-filled apartment, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Brewster Ambulance Service evaluated another 15 people at the scene before allowing them to return to their apartments, according to Griffith. No firefighters were injured.

Advertisement

The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen of the apartment and officials began to clear the scene around 7:15 p.m., Griffith said. Fire officials from Boston and Weymouth assisted the Quincy Fire Departmentwhile local firefighters focused on the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which started in the kitchen. Griffith said the resident of the apartment told firefighters he never cooks. He left the apartment for about 10 or 15 minutes to get something to eat and found smoke when he returned.

It was not clear how many people were evacuated from the building, Griffith said. According to the apartment building’s website, the structure contains 112 independent living apartments, as well as another 39 assisted living apartments on the first and second floors.





Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.