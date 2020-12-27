Beyoncé to give $500,000 to those facing evictions, foreclosures

Beyoncé is offering funds to those who could lose their homes due to the financial strain of the pandemic.
The singer will give $5,000 grants to 100 families and individuals who have been impacted by evictions and foreclosures through her BeyGOOD Impact Fund, as stated on her website.
“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the news release states. “Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
Applicants will need to give “necessary documentation” to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and can begin the online application on Jan. 7, according to her website. The 100 grants are set to be distributed in late January. A second round is planned for February.
Advertisement
Earlier in the year, the BeyGOOD Impact Fund gave aid to communities in the form of gifting supplies and COVID testing.
On Sunday, jobless aid from the federal government lapsed for many Americans, such as contractors and gig workers who were receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
More than 10 million Americans are unemployed, according to a Dec. 7 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.