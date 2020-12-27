Beyoncé to give $500,000 to those facing evictions, foreclosures

Beyoncé is offering funds to those who could lose their homes due to the financial strain of the pandemic.

The singer will give $5,000 grants to 100 families and individuals who have been impacted by evictions and foreclosures through her BeyGOOD Impact Fund, as stated on her website.

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the news release states. “Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”