Localized flooding in central Maine after rain, melting snow

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The waters of the Kennebec River peaked at more than three feet above flood stage after a winter storm and snow melt.
Waters rose in the area of Augusta and surrounding communities, the Kennebec Journal reported. Residents were prepared for the possibility of flooding on Saturday and damage appeared to be limited, the paper reported.
Heavy rain and wind and some fairly warm weather hit the state on Christmas, leading to some power outages around the state. Some localized flooding was expected to remain in central Maine into Sunday.