Mass. reports 100 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday

It is possible some of the deaths reported on Sunday could be due to reporting delays over the Christmas holidays. But the state has also reported a gradual rise in rise in hospitalizations over the past few months and a higher percent of people testing positive for the disease.

So far this year, the state has recorded a total of 11,852 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 100 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state Sunday, the highest one-day death count since last spring, as the state continues to battle a surge in cases and hospitalizations in recent months.

Advertisement

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly to 2,069 Sunday, up from 2,035 a day earlier. The figure has risen steadily since August. Some hospitals have also recently reported a worrisome drop in intensive-care capacity.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.28 percent, far above the low of under 1 percent in September. The figure would have been even higher — 7.32 percent — if not for repeated tests of college students and employees.

The number of cases has also risen in recent months. But the state reported reported 2,973 new cases Sunday, one of only a handful of times this month that the figure has dipped below 3,000.

But the slight dip in cases could potentially be due to a decline in testing over the Christmas holidays, when many testing centers were closed. The state has recorded a total of 338,704 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The agency also said 78,688 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.









To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Advertisement

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.