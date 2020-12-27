Officers give harrowing account of Nashville RV bombing

“This is going to tie us together forever, for the rest of my life,” Officer James Wells, who suffered some hearing loss due to the explosion, told reporters at a news conference. “Christmas will never be the same.”

Police officers provided harrowing details Sunday of responding to the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, at times getting choked up reliving the moments that led up to the blast and offering gratitude that they were still alive.

NASHVILLE — Police urged nearby residents to get away as an ominous recording blared from a recreational vehicle. Suddenly the warning stopped, and Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” started playing. Then the bomb went off.

Advertisement

The five responding officers gave their accounts of what happened Friday as investigators continued to chip away at the motive of the RV bombing on a mostly deserted street just after it issued the recorded warning advising people to evacuate.

“I just see orange and then I hear a loud boom. As I'm stumbling around, I just tell myself to stay on my feet and to stay alive,” Wells said, at times tearing up.

Officer Amanda Topping said she initially parked their police car beside the RV while responding to the call before moving it once they heard the recording. Topping said she called her wife to let her know that “things were just really strange” as she helped guide people away from the RV.

That's when she heard the announcement from the RV switch from a warning to playing Clark's hit, “Downtown.” Moments later the explosion struck.

“I felt the waves of heat but I kind of just lost it and started sprinting toward [Wells],” Topping said. “I’ve never grabbed someone so hard in my life.”

Officer Brenna Hosey said she and her colleagues knocked on six or seven doors in nearby apartments to warn people to evacuate. She particularly remembered a startled mother of four children.

Advertisement

“I don't have kids but I have cousins and nieces, people who I love who are small,” Hosey said, adding she had to plead with the family to leave the building as quickly as possible.