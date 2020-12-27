Teenage pilot unharmed in NY plane crash

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl walked away unscathed Sunday after the single-engine plane she was piloting crashed near an airport in Dutchess County, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 experienced a “rough-running engine” and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of Sky Acres Airport, outside Poughkeepsie, New York.
The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person on board, the FAA said.
She “was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.
Advertisement