Teenage pilot unharmed in NY plane crash

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl walked away unscathed Sunday after the single-engine plane she was piloting crashed near an airport in Dutchess County, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 experienced a “rough-running engine” and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of Sky Acres Airport, outside Poughkeepsie, New York.

The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person on board, the FAA said.