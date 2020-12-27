Could there some kind of seven second delay for social media?

Measures to foster civic responsibility in social media are essential, and Josh Bernoff’s suggestion to invoke the standards of the Fairness Doctrine, in a quid pro quo for the liability protections of the Communications Decency Act, is a sensible approach (”Social media broke America. Here’s how to fix it,” Ideas, Dec. 20). Another important measure would be to introduce a lag time between posting and availability so that those responsible for monitoring content have a chance to catch (and stop or label) content that violates policies before it spreads very far. Instant gratification can take a back seat to social and civic benefits.

Judith Herzfeld